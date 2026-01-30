Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 27-Year-Old Karnataka Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹11.20 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrest a Karnataka-based passenger after seizing hydroponic weed worth ₹11.20 crore at CSMI Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 30: Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old Karnataka-based man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 11.20 crore sourced from abroad.

Passenger intercepted from Bangkok

According to Customs sources, based on specific intelligence, a passenger identified as S.K.S. Thirumalaiah was intercepted after arriving at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok.

Customs officers examined his trolley bag and found eleven transparent plastic packets containing green-coloured dry leafy substance in lump form, which later tested positive for hydroponic weed. Officials seized a total of 11,207 grams of weed valued at Rs 11.20 crore.

Accused admits offence

“Statement of Thirumalaiah was recorded wherein he admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotic substance, which is the fruiting and flowering top of the cannabis plant purported to be hydroponic weed, for monetary consideration. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who supplied the drugs to the accused in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive them in Mumbai,” said a Customs official.

Judicial custody ordered

Advocate Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in court, after which Thirumalaiah was remanded to judicial custody.

Multiple seizures in recent days

In the past ten days, Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 26.52 crore, gold worth Rs 5 crore, diamonds worth Rs 1.81 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 1.18 crore in multiple cases.

DRI flags rising smuggling trend

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in its recent report, stated that policy changes permitting the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Thailand have increased accessibility, creating new opportunities for traffickers.

This has led to a rise in instances of hydroponic weed being smuggled into India through airports and courier routes. Most cases involved smuggling from Bangkok to various Indian airports, following a common modus operandi in which carriers conceal weed in vacuum-sealed packets.

