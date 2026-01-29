Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹26.52 Crore, Gold, Diamonds And Foreign Currency In Multiple Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs seize hydroponic weed, gold, diamonds and foreign currency in multiple smuggling cases over nine days | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 29: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 26.52 crore in two cases, gold worth Rs 5 crore, diamonds worth Rs 1.81 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 1.18 crore in multiple cases.

According to Customs officials, the operations were carried out from January 21 to January 29.

Hydroponic weed seizures

“In four cases, Customs officials seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 26.52 crore from four passengers who had arrived from Bangkok. The accused were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The smugglers attempted to smuggle hydroponic weed by concealing the contraband inside the trolley bags carried by them,” said a Customs official.

Gold smuggling cases

“In one smuggling case, 1,470 grams of gold valued at Rs 2.10 crore was recovered, involving one Bangladeshi transit passenger and one contractual airport staff member. The contraband was handed over to the staff member working at CSMI Airport by the transit passenger. Both the Bangladeshi transit passenger and the airport staff member were arrested in connection with the case. The smugglers attempted to smuggle the gold by concealing the contraband inside the body cavity,” the official said.

“In four other cases, Airport Customs seized a total of 2,162 grams of gold valued at Rs 2.90 crore, recovered from four passengers. The smugglers attempted to smuggle the gold by concealing the contraband inside the clothes worn by them,” the official added.

Diamond seizure

Airport Customs seized diamonds weighing a total of 2,132 grams, valued at Rs 1.81 crore, from one passenger. The smugglers attempted to smuggle the diamonds by concealing the contraband inside the check-in baggage carried by the passenger, officials said.

Foreign currency recovery

In three cases, Airport Customs seized foreign currency equivalent to Rs 1.18 crore from four passengers. The smugglers attempted to smuggle the foreign currency by concealing it inside the check-in and hand baggage carried by them, Customs officials said.

