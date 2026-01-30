 Nalasopara Shocker: Youth Assaulted & Paraded Semi-Naked By MNS And UBT Workers For Remarks Against Thackeray Brothers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNalasopara Shocker: Youth Assaulted & Paraded Semi-Naked By MNS And UBT Workers For Remarks Against Thackeray Brothers

Nalasopara Shocker: Youth Assaulted & Paraded Semi-Naked By MNS And UBT Workers For Remarks Against Thackeray Brothers

The youth, identified as Suraj Rajeshihirke, a resident of the Achole area in Nalasopara East, frequently creates social media reels. For several days, he had reportedly been posting videos containing derogatory remarks and abusive language directed at MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Youth Assaulted & Paraded Semi-Naked By MNS And UBT Workers For Remarks Against Thackeray Brothers |

Nalasopara: In a disturbing case of political vigilantism, workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) allegedly thrashed a local youth and paraded him semi-naked in Nalasopara on Thursday night. The incident, which was filmed and widely circulated on social media, has sparked significant outrage.

The youth, identified as Suraj Rajeshihirke, a resident of the Achole area in Nalasopara East, frequently creates social media reels. For several days, he had reportedly been posting videos containing derogatory remarks and abusive language directed at MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Infuriated by the posts, workers from both parties had been searching for his whereabouts. Upon discovering his residence in the Vidya Vasini Chawl area on Thursday night, a mob of workers stormed his home, dragged him out, and assaulted him.

The workers reportedly paraded the youth through the streets in a humiliated state before handing him over to the Tulinj Police Station. A video of the assault shows the youth apologizing for his social media posts while being thrashed.

FPJ Shorts
Magh Mela Row Nears Resolution As Government Moves To Placate Shankaracharya
Magh Mela Row Nears Resolution As Government Moves To Placate Shankaracharya
Ministry Of Civil Aviation Confirms Receiving Maharashtra Govt’s Proposal To Name NMIA After Loknete DB Patil
Ministry Of Civil Aviation Confirms Receiving Maharashtra Govt’s Proposal To Name NMIA After Loknete DB Patil
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 27-Year-Old Karnataka Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹11.20 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 27-Year-Old Karnataka Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹11.20 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Rohan Chavan, a Yuva Sena (UBT) leader, stated: "We had been searching for him for many days for his constant use of foul language against the Thackeray brothers. Today we found him and handed him to the police".

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Was Keen On NCP Factions Merger, Close Confidant Claims Plans Were Near Completion Before...
article-image

Also Watch:

Kiran Nakashe of the MNS added: "It is unfortunate that he is a Marathi youth. It is because of such people that the Marathi cause suffers. This 'hospitality' was necessary".

The victim's sister, Sadhana Rajeshihirke, alleged that the workers did not stop at her brother. "They entered our house, thrashed me and my father, and kidnapped my brother while beating him. They also vandalized our home," she claimed.

Police officials have confirmed that the youth has been taken into custody. This incident marks another escalation in political tensions within the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Politics: NCP May Name Sunetra Pawar As Legislature Party Leader, Deputy CM Appointment...
Maharashtra Politics: NCP May Name Sunetra Pawar As Legislature Party Leader, Deputy CM Appointment...
Ministry Of Civil Aviation Confirms Receiving Maharashtra Govt’s Proposal To Name NMIA After...
Ministry Of Civil Aviation Confirms Receiving Maharashtra Govt’s Proposal To Name NMIA After...
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 27-Year-Old Karnataka Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹11.20...
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 27-Year-Old Karnataka Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹11.20...
Mumbai Metro One Earns Great Place To Work Certification For Strong Employee-Centric Culture
Mumbai Metro One Earns Great Place To Work Certification For Strong Employee-Centric Culture
Ajit Pawar's Widow Sunetra Pawar To Take Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM Tomorrow At 5 PM: Reports
Ajit Pawar's Widow Sunetra Pawar To Take Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM Tomorrow At 5 PM: Reports