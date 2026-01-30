Nalasopara Shocker: Youth Assaulted & Paraded Semi-Naked By MNS And UBT Workers For Remarks Against Thackeray Brothers

Youth Assaulted & Paraded Semi-Naked By MNS And UBT Workers For Remarks Against Thackeray Brothers |

Nalasopara: In a disturbing case of political vigilantism, workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) allegedly thrashed a local youth and paraded him semi-naked in Nalasopara on Thursday night. The incident, which was filmed and widely circulated on social media, has sparked significant outrage.

The youth, identified as Suraj Rajeshihirke, a resident of the Achole area in Nalasopara East, frequently creates social media reels. For several days, he had reportedly been posting videos containing derogatory remarks and abusive language directed at MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Infuriated by the posts, workers from both parties had been searching for his whereabouts. Upon discovering his residence in the Vidya Vasini Chawl area on Thursday night, a mob of workers stormed his home, dragged him out, and assaulted him.

The workers reportedly paraded the youth through the streets in a humiliated state before handing him over to the Tulinj Police Station. A video of the assault shows the youth apologizing for his social media posts while being thrashed.

Rohan Chavan, a Yuva Sena (UBT) leader, stated: "We had been searching for him for many days for his constant use of foul language against the Thackeray brothers. Today we found him and handed him to the police".

Kiran Nakashe of the MNS added: "It is unfortunate that he is a Marathi youth. It is because of such people that the Marathi cause suffers. This 'hospitality' was necessary".

The victim's sister, Sadhana Rajeshihirke, alleged that the workers did not stop at her brother. "They entered our house, thrashed me and my father, and kidnapped my brother while beating him. They also vandalized our home," she claimed.

Police officials have confirmed that the youth has been taken into custody. This incident marks another escalation in political tensions within the city.

