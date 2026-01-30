 Ajit Pawar Was Keen On NCP Factions Merger, Close Confidant Claims Plans Were Near Completion Before Fatal Crash
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar Was Keen On NCP Factions Merger, Close Confidant Claims Plans Were Near Completion Before Fatal Crash

Ajit Pawar Was Keen On NCP Factions Merger, Close Confidant Claims Plans Were Near Completion Before Fatal Crash

A close associate of the late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said he was “100% keen” on merging the two NCP factions. Kiran Gujar revealed Pawar had confided in him just five days before his fatal plane crash that the merger process was complete and imminent. Talks with Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and other leaders were reportedly positive.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar & NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was keen on the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and it was about to happen soon, a close associate of the deceased leader has claimed.

Kiran Gujar, who had been associated with Ajit Pawar since before his entry into politics in the mid-1980s, told PTI on Thursday that Pawar had confided in him about this only five days before Wednesday's fatal plane crash.

"He was one hundred per cent keen on merging both the factions. He had told me five days ago that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent in the next few days," Gujar said.

During the recent civic polls, which the two factions contested in alliance, Ajit Pawar had also told select journalists that he intended to merge his party with the NCP (SP) while his uncle Sharad Pawar (85) was in good health.

FPJ Shorts
RailTel Secures ₹94.2 Crore Surveillance Systems Order From Modern Coach Factory For LHB Coaches By 2034
RailTel Secures ₹94.2 Crore Surveillance Systems Order From Modern Coach Factory For LHB Coaches By 2034
Nicki Minaj Stuns In 'Keyhole Gown' At Melania Trump Documentary Premiere- Check Pictures
Nicki Minaj Stuns In 'Keyhole Gown' At Melania Trump Documentary Premiere- Check Pictures
91-Year-Old Mahadalit Woman Cremated On Road In Vaishali After Path To Crematorium Blocked By Encroachment
91-Year-Old Mahadalit Woman Cremated On Road In Vaishali After Path To Crematorium Blocked By Encroachment
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 30, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Silver Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 30, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Silver Friday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Mumbaikars! The Iconic Flower Festival Is Almost Here At Byculla Zoo, Get Ready To Immerse Yourself...
article-image

After contesting the January 15 civic elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad together, the two factions decided to continue the tie-up for the next month's Zilla Parishad elections too.

Gujar said that Ajit had a roadmap ready for the merger and future course of the united NCP.

Asked whether he had discussed the issue with Sharad Pawar, Gujar said "positive talks were underway with Pawar saheb, Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and other leaders", and there were indications that the senior Pawar would endorse the move.

"Many positive things were on the cards, but this tragedy struck and took Ajit 'dada' (elder brother, as he was popularly known) away from us. Now, after his death, it has become even more imperative that both factions come together and work for the betterment of Baramati and the state," he said.

Read Also
'Raja Beta Syndrome': Woman's Mumbai Airport Encounter With '50-Year-Old Toddler' Throwing Tantrums...
article-image

Gujar, who has been associated with the Pawar family for over 40 years, remained with Ajit Pawar through his various political phases and was considered his close confidant.

Recalling his early years, Gujar said after Ajit won the election to the Chhatrapati Cooperative Sugar Mill in 1981, he was persuaded to enter politics.

"Initially, he was reluctant and wanted to focus on the family and farming. However, after Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) became chief minister in the late 1980s, there was a need for young leadership in Baramati, and dada fulfilled that role," he said.

"The development (of the area) will continue, but a leader like Ajit dada will not emerge again," Gujar added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Four Unauthorized Drones Grounded During Late Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Baramati Amid Heavy Security...
Four Unauthorized Drones Grounded During Late Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Baramati Amid Heavy Security...
Ajit Pawar Was Keen On NCP Factions Merger, Close Confidant Claims Plans Were Near Completion Before...
Ajit Pawar Was Keen On NCP Factions Merger, Close Confidant Claims Plans Were Near Completion Before...
Pune: Not Prashant Jagtap, Congress Names Ramchandra Kadam As Its Leader In PMC; BJP Yet To Name Its...
Pune: Not Prashant Jagtap, Congress Names Ramchandra Kadam As Its Leader In PMC; BJP Yet To Name Its...
₹9.87 Lakh Worth Gold Coin Fraud In Nashik: Malabar Gold Files Cyber Police Complaint
₹9.87 Lakh Worth Gold Coin Fraud In Nashik: Malabar Gold Files Cyber Police Complaint
Big Boost For Nashik: HAL Signals Passenger Aircraft Manufacturing At Ozhar
Big Boost For Nashik: HAL Signals Passenger Aircraft Manufacturing At Ozhar