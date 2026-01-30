Mumbaikars! The Iconic Flower Festival Is Almost Here At Byculla Zoo, Get Ready To Immerse Yourself in Colours

Pinterest

Mumbai: As Mumbai prepares to welcome early signs of spring, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Tree Authority are set to host the Mumbai Flower Show 2026, a three-day floral celebration at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo (Byculla Zoo) from February 6 to 8.

The flower show promises to turn the historic botanical garden into a vibrant canvas of colours, fragrances and greenery. Entry to the festival is free, making it easily accessible for families, students, senior citizens and nature lovers across the city.

The exhibition will feature around 5,000 plants, including a wide variety of flowering plants, fruit-bearing trees and medicinal species. One of the key attractions this year will be the display of 13 national symbols recreated through floral arrangements, adding both visual appeal and educational value to the event.

Adding to the experience, stalls offering gardening tools, plants, fertilisers and related supplies will be set up, catering to gardening enthusiasts as well as those looking to begin their green journey. For citizens interested in hands-on learning, gardening workshops will be conducted on all three days, with a participation fee of Rs 1,000.

The arrangements for the flower show are being overseen by Deputy Commissioner (Parks) Chanda Jadhav and Parks Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi, ensuring smooth coordination and upkeep throughout the event.

With Mumbai slowly transitioning into warmer days, the flower show offers a calm, nature-filled retreat right in the heart of the city. The BMC has invited Mumbaikars to step into this floral haven, unwind amid lush surroundings, and reconnect with nature during the three-day celebration.

The flower festival has, over the years, grown into a much-awaited annual event for the city. Last year’s edition saw large crowds at the Byculla zoo, with visitors drawn to colourful floral installations and creative displays themed around India’s national symbols. The vibrant arrangements and lush settings had turned the botanical garden into a visual treat, making the festival a popular weekend outing for families and nature enthusiasts alike.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/