 Mumbai Metro One Earns Great Place To Work Certification For Strong Employee-Centric Culture
Mumbai Metro One has been awarded the Great Place To Work Certification after securing over 70% positive employee feedback, recognising its culture of trust, inclusivity and collaboration across operations, maintenance and customer service functions.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
Mumbai Metro One receives the Great Place To Work Certification, reflecting its focus on trust, inclusivity and employee well-being | Representative image

Mumbai, Jan 30: Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Mumbai Metro One has been awarded the Great Place To Work Certification, a globally recognised benchmark for workplace excellence, reflecting the organisation’s focus on building a culture of trust, inclusivity and collaboration.

Employee survey basis

The certification is granted to organisations that secure a minimum 70 per cent positive score in an employee experience survey, which evaluates key aspects of workplace culture, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Mumbai Metro One achieved the recognition based on direct feedback from its employees across functions.

Global benchmark for workplace culture

Great Place To Work, which has been evaluating workplace culture for over three decades, is regarded as a global authority in the field. The organisation analyses insights from more than 100 million employees across 150 countries using a research-led framework that is widely considered the gold standard for assessing employee experience.

Focus on workforce engagement

Mumbai Metro One said the recognition reflects the everyday experiences of its workforce, spanning operations and maintenance, customer service and support functions, who work towards delivering a safe, reliable and commuter-focused metro service. The company noted that employee engagement and workplace well-being remain central to its approach to urban mobility.

Mumbai Metro One Installs Affordable Menstrual Hygiene Vending Machines At 12 Stations Between...
Services and frequency

• Number of daily services: 476
• Frequency: Peak hours – 3 minutes 20 seconds; off-peak hours – 5 minutes 55 seconds
• First service: 5.30 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar
• Last service: 11.26 pm from Versova and 11.52 pm from Ghatkopar

