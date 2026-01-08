 Mumbai Metro One Installs Affordable Menstrual Hygiene Vending Machines At 12 Stations Between Ghatkopar & Versova
Mumbai Metro One has installed menstrual hygiene vending machines at all 12 stations of the Versova–Ghatkopar line in partnership with Sirona. The machines offer pads, tampons, liners, menstrual cups, and period panties at prices starting from Rs 10, placed outside women’s washrooms. CEO Shyamantak Choudhury said the move ensures discreet access and enhances commuter comfort.

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro One, which runs between Versova and Ghatkopar, has installed menstrual hygiene vending machines at all of its 12 stations. The move, in partnership with femtech brand Sirona, aims to provide women commuters with easy and discreet access to a variety of menstrual products.

In a post on Mumbai Metro One's official handle on LinkedIn, it said, "We're normalising conversations and setting new benchmarks for gender-responsive public transport."

The menstrual hygiene vending machine not only offers sanitary pads, but also tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, and period panties, allowing women to select products based on comfort and personal preference. Moreover, these vending machines placed just outside the women’s washrooms are also affordably priced, starting at just Rs 10.

Speaking on the initiative, Shyamantak Choudhury, CEO, Mumbai Metro One, said, “At Mumbai Metro One, customer comfort guides every decision. With women forming a significant share of our ridership, integrating their needs into the transit experience is essential."

He added, "The introduction of Sirona’s multi-product hygiene vending machines ensures easy, discreet access to preferred hygiene products and reinforces our commitment to world-class metro infrastructure.”

120 crore ridership

Recently, Mumbai Metro One achieved a major milestone, crossing 123 crore total rides since its inception, adding that what began in 2014 with 2.5 lakh daily commuters, grew to 5.5 lakh Mumbaikars riding Line-1 every day.

Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App

Last year, Mumbai Metro One also announced that commuters can book their metro tickets directly through the Uber app. The new integration promised enhanced convenience for millions of daily commuters and represents another milestone in the city’s push toward fully digital, passenger-centric mobility.

Speaking about the integration, the CEO of Mumbai Metro One said, "Our goal is to make metro travel as effortless and accessible as possible. Bringing Mumbai Metro One ticketing onto the Uber app is another step toward a smarter, digitally empowered commute. We are committed to meeting our commuters where they already are and making public transport more integrated, convenient, and future-ready.”

