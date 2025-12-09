Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App; Commuters Can Now Book Metro Tickets Seamlessly

Mumbai Metro One integrates ticketing with the Uber app to enable easy digital booking for commuters | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 09: Mumbai Metro One announced on Tuesday that metro tickets can now be purchased directly through the Uber app. This new integration promises enhanced convenience for millions of daily commuters and represents another milestone in the city’s push toward fully digital, passenger-centric mobility.

Seamless Planning and Payment in One App

With this collaboration, riders can now plan, book, and pay for their metro journey within the same app they already use for daily travel. This reduces friction, saves time, and supports the broader mission of offering integrated mobility solutions across platforms.

Uber's Reach Enhances Digital Mobility Adoption

Uber brings unmatched reach, familiarity, and tech-enabled simplicity to urban mobility. Its large and active user base ensures that commuters can access metro tickets on a platform they already trust and use daily.

Integrated Commuting Experience for Mumbai

By partnering with Uber, Mumbai Metro One is able to bring high digital adoption through a widely used app and enable seamless multimodal travel by integrating cab, auto, and metro planning into a single platform.

This collaboration also ensures faster, frictionless ticketing without the need to switch between applications, making daily commuting significantly more convenient. Overall, it delivers a modern mobility experience that aligns with global best practices and enhances the quality of public transport for millions of passengers.

Metro CEO Calls It a Step Toward Smart Mobility

Speaking about the integration, CEO of Mumbai Metro One said, "Our goal is to make metro travel as effortless and accessible as possible. Bringing Mumbai Metro One ticketing onto the Uber app is another step toward a smarter, digitally empowered commute. We are committed to meeting our commuters where they already are and making public transport more integrated, convenient, and future-ready.”

