Mumbai Metro One Rolls Out 996 Smart Lockers To Boost Commuter Convenience And Last-Mile Delivery | Representational Image

Autope Payment Solutions Ltd has launched its Smart Locker system across 12 stations of Mumbai Metro One, introducing 996 digital lockers aimed at boosting commuter convenience, streamlining e-commerce deliveries, and improving last-mile logistics in India’s financial capital.

Digital Lockers to Benefit 5 Lakh Commuters Daily

According to Autope, the deployment is expected to benefit nearly 500,000 daily commuters, offering secure, tech-enabled storage solutions for personal items, groceries, parcels, and e-commerce orders. With extensive experience in Delhi where Autope operates 25,000 lockers across 250 metro stations the company aims to integrate transit and urban logistics more efficiently in Mumbai as well.

Flexible Access and Affordable Pricing

“Autope Smart Lockers offer a modern and convenient solution for storing personal items, parcels, and groceries. Users can access the lockers through a mobile app, SMS, or by scanning a QR code, ensuring flexibility and ease of use.

The lockers come in multiple sizes, with small units supporting up to 5 kg and medium units up to 10 kg, catering to diverse storage needs. Pricing is flexible and affordable starting at ₹20 per hour for small lockers and ₹30 per hour for medium ones.

Security is a top priority, with 24×7 CCTV surveillance and OTP-based authentication to ensure that items remain safe at all times,” an official said.

Supports E-Commerce, Storage, and Brand Promotions

Autope Smart Lockers have versatile use cases enabling quick e-commerce and courier deliveries, temporary storage, and even high-visibility brand promotions. The system is expected to reduce last-mile emissions, curb traffic congestion, and significantly smoothen the pickup and delivery cycle for online orders. These lockers also enhance transit hubs by creating strategic commercial touchpoints, making metro travel more convenient and commuter-friendly.

‘Vital Hubs for Secure Package Storage’: Autope MD

“Autope’s mission is to bridge the gap between transportation and financial technology, creating seamless experiences for commuters across India,” said Anurag Bajpai, Founder & Managing Director, Autope. “The launch of 996 Smart Lockers across Mumbai Metro One stations is a pivotal step toward that vision. These lockers will serve as vital hubs for secure package storage and pickup, reducing congestion and emissions while making commuting more convenient and sustainable.”

Mumbai Metro One Supports Tech-Enabled Mobility

Shyamantak Choudhury, CEO of Mumbai Metro One, added, “We are delighted to partner with Autope to bring smart lockers to our stations. This initiative allows commuters to travel lighter and with peace of mind, furthering our goal of a tech-enabled, future-ready urban mobility ecosystem for Mumbai.”