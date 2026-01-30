Mumbai: Mantralaya’s Sixth Floor Falls Silent After Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Death Shakes Maharashtra; Video

Mumbai: Mantralaya’s Sixth Floor Falls Silent After Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Death Shakes Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai woke up to an unfamiliar stillness on Friday as the sixth floor of Mantralaya reflected the enormity of Maharashtra’s political loss. Ajit Pawar’s office, once a nerve centre of relentless movement and decision making, stood empty a day after the senior leader’s death in a tragic air crash.

𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫: 𝐀𝐣𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫’𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐲 | Ajit Pawar’s sixth-floor office in Mantralaya, once bustling with people, stood eerily empty day after his death in an air crash. Video courtesy- Senior Journalist Khanduraj Gaikwad. pic.twitter.com/0klrBZVd4j — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) January 30, 2026

A short video shared widely on social media captured the haunting quiet. Silent corridors, closed doors and an absence of aides and visitors marked a stark contrast to what the space had represented for decades. From early mornings to late nights, the office had remained alive with meetings, negotiations and urgent political discussions.

A Power Centre Falls Quiet

For years, the sixth floor rarely knew calm. Ministers, party workers, senior bureaucrats and journalists moved in and out as Pawar shaped policy decisions and political strategies that influenced Maharashtra’s governance. On Friday, only stillness occupied the rooms where crucial files once moved swiftly across desks.

Security personnel who once guarded the area around the clock were missing. Staff members who had worked closely with Pawar stood absent. The silence was not merely physical but symbolic of the vacuum left behind by one of the state’s most influential political figures.

A Family and Party in Mourning

Beyond the corridors of Mantralaya, the loss has cut deeply within the Pawar family and the Nationalist Congress Party. Questions loom large over the party’s future, especially with Sharad Pawar ageing and battling health concerns. Ajit Pawar had long been seen as the bridge between generations and factions within the party.

Even Supriya Sule has publicly acknowledged looking up to him, not just as a political force but as a family anchor. His personal connections across the clan and his authority in Baramati gave him a stature few could rival.

Ajit Pawar had also groomed his wife Sunetra and son Parth into politics, following a dynastic path common in Indian politics. Yet within the family, he was known for sensitivity and decisiveness, often stepping in during moments of disagreement.

A Legacy Still Unfolding

Ajit Pawar will be missed deeply on his home turf and within Maharashtra’s political circles. As tributes continue to pour in, his complex legacy in public life will be debated and assessed by commentators and historians in the years ahead. For now, Mantralaya’s silence speaks louder than words.