 Thane Tragedy: Truck Catches Fire On Mumbra-Retibunder Road, 2 Injured After Collision With Motorcycle
A moving truck caught fire on Mumbra-Retibunder Road in Thane, lost control and rammed into a motorcycle, injuring two riders who were rushed to hospital, while the driver fled the scene as authorities launched an investigation.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
A burning truck loses control on Mumbra-Retibunder Road in Thane and crashes into a motorcycle, leaving two riders injured | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, Feb 06: A harrowing accident occurred on Mumbra–Retibunder Road on Wednesday night when a truck caught fire while in motion, leading the driver to lose control and collide with a motorcycle. Two individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

Incident details

The truck was en route from Mumbai towards Thane. According to reports, the vehicle caught fire as it approached the Ganpati Visarjan Ghat near Mumbra Retibunder. The sudden blaze caused the driver to lose control of the steering.

The out-of-control vehicle struck a motorcycle positioned ahead of it. The impact threw the two riders onto the pavement, causing significant injuries.

Victims and medical response

The injured parties have been identified as residents of Nalasopara. Zuen Siddiqui (27) sustained injuries to the hand, while Sarfaraz Sheikh (32) sustained injuries to both the hand and leg.

Emergency responders from the Disaster Management Cell and the Fire Brigade arrived promptly at the scene. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, while the victims were rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for medical treatment.

Current status

While the fire was contained and the victims are receiving care, the truck driver reportedly fled the scene immediately following the collision. As a result, his identity remains unknown. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell provided these details as investigations continue.

