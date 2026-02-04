Thane Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Truck Driver Rescued After Horrific Collision Near Kharegaon Toll Plaza In Kalwa

Thane tragedy sees 32-year-old truck driver rescued after horrific heavy vehicle collision near Kharegaon Toll Plaza in Kalwa | File Photo

Thane, Feb 04: A major heavy vehicle accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the Retibandar road in Kalwa, leaving a truck driver seriously injured and trapped within the mangled remains of his cabin.

The incident took place at approximately 6.02 am ahead of the Kharegaon Toll Plaza. According to authorities, an Ashok Leyland heavy truck (registration no. MH 04 KU 2012), belonging to Rupesh Talwar, was en route to Mumbra. The vehicle was transporting debris and waste from the Mulund dumping ground when it collided with the rear of an unidentified vehicle.

Rescue operation launched

The impact of the crash was so severe that the driver, identified as 32-year-old Rajkumar, a resident of Taloja, was pinned inside the crushed cabin.

The Retibandar Beat Fire Station alerted the Disaster Management Cell, triggering a swift multi-agency response. Teams from the Thane Fire Brigade, Disaster Management Cell, Kalwa police and City Traffic Police arrived at the spot.

Emergency responders worked against the clock to stabilise the vehicle and cut through the debris to reach Rajkumar. After a high-stakes extraction, he was safely pulled from the cabin but was found to have sustained serious injuries to his legs.

Also Watch:

Police investigation underway

Rajkumar was immediately rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The accident caused significant traffic congestion on the busy Mumbra-bound stretch for several hours. Traffic police eventually managed to clear the wreckage and move the truck to the side of the road to restore normal flow. Kalwa police are currently investigating the incident and attempting to identify the second vehicle involved in the collision, which fled the scene.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/