 Thane: 33-Year-Old Investment Banker Loses Over ₹10 Lakh In Matrimonial Website Scam
A 33-year-old investment banker from Thane lost over Rs 10 lakh to a scammer she met on a matrimonial website. The fraudster, posing as a UK resident, promised gifts and sent fake courier emails demanding multiple payments for delivery and customs fees. Despite transfers, no parcel arrived. When the scammer claimed detention in India and demanded more money, the victim filed a complaint.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 33-Year-Old Investment Banker Loses Over ₹10 Lakh In Matrimonial Website Scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 33-year-old investment banking professional from Thane fell victim to a fraud, losing more than Rs 10 lakh to a scammer she met on a matrimonial website.

The woman was connected with a profile claiming to be a UK resident working in the Netherlands. After initial chats, the scammer promised to send her birthday gifts, including gold jewellery, pounds, and electronic items. She soon received an email from a purported courier company about the parcel’s arrival.

