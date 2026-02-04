Thane: 33-Year-Old Investment Banker Loses Over ₹10 Lakh In Matrimonial Website Scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 33-year-old investment banking professional from Thane fell victim to a fraud, losing more than Rs 10 lakh to a scammer she met on a matrimonial website.

The woman was connected with a profile claiming to be a UK resident working in the Netherlands. After initial chats, the scammer promised to send her birthday gifts, including gold jewellery, pounds, and electronic items. She soon received an email from a purported courier company about the parcel’s arrival.

On pretexts like delivery fees, customs charges, and legal certificate costs, the fraudster induced her to transfer money to multiple bank accounts. Despite payments, no parcel arrived. In December, the scammer claimed he had arrived in India but was detained at the New Delhi airport, demanding more funds for release. Realising the deception, the victim filed an online complaint.

