 Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Boy In Lower Parel Railway Yard
A 26-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in Mumbai’s Lower Parel railway yard on January 31. Police said the accused lured the child with a promise of ₹10,000, took him from Churchgate to Lower Parel, and assaulted him in a parked train. The boy was later found crying and reunited with his mother.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Boy In Lower Parel Railway Yard | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Churchgate Police have arrested a 26-year-old man under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in the Lower Parel railway yard area on January 31. The accused is currently in police custody.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred on January 31 between 9:30 AM and 11:00 AM. The accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, is unemployed and lives on footpaths in Mumbai. He has a criminal history, with several cases of theft registered against him at various police stations.

article-image


The investigation revealed that the accused lured the boy by promising him Rs.10,000 for watching a bag. He told him that his bag was stuck in the local train. He took the boy from Churchgate on a local train and alighted at Lower Parel. There, he led the boy inside the yard to a parked train and sexually assaulted him before fleeing.

The victim was found crying by the Mumbai Central Railway Police, who then traced his mother. The boy's family resides on a railway platform. A case was registered and transferred to the Churchgate Railway Police Station.

Using CCTV footage and human intelligence, the police arrested the accused. The Churchgate Railway Police have registered a POCSO case against him. The boy is in the 3rd standard. 

