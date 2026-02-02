Youth Caught Sexually Assaulting Stray Dog Thrashed & Handed Over To Police In Mumbai's Kandivali – Video

Instagram/@streetdogsofbombay

Mumbai: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Mumbai's Kandivali area. A young man was allegedly caught sexually assaulting an old stray dog that had been tied up in a gutter and was bleeding. Locals rescued the dog, caught the man, reportedly thrashed him and handed him over to the police. A video shows the man being taken away by the police. The video was shared by an animal welfare page, "streetdogsofbombay" on Instagram on Monday.

Similar Incident

Earlier last month, 20-year-old man was booked in Mumbai's Malad ifor allegedly sexually assaulting a two-month-old puppy and thrashing it.

SC On Stray Dogs

The incidents have come to light at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing a case related to stray dogs. The Supreme Court last week reserved its order in the stray dogs case, a day after it heard representations from all states.

Earlier last month, the Supreme Court, on January 7, said that nobody could read a dog's mind when it is in the mood to bite. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria made the remark while hearing the stray dogs case.

The top court questioned the petitioners in the case as to why stray dogs should not be removed from schools, hospitals, and courts. The bench highlighted that identifying dogs' behaviour is difficult.

“It’s not just about biting, but also the threat caused by dogs, of accidents. How can you identify which dog is in what mood in the morning? You don’t know," Justice Vikram Nath said.