Political Uncertainty Deepens In Maharashtra As NCP Factions Eye Merger After Ajit Pawar’s Death

Mumbai: In the aftermath of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise, political uncertainty has deepened in Maharashtra as claims and counter-claims continue over the possibility of a merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Conflicting statements from leaders across party lines have created confusion, even as no formal roadmap on reunification has emerged.

Fadnavis Claims Coordination With Ajit Pawar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently asserted that had there been any concrete move towards the merger of the two NCP factions, Ajit Pawar would have informed him. Claiming close coordination with the late leader, Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar shared all major political decisions with him. Responding to this assertion, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar struck a sharp note during an informal interaction with journalists on Monday. “Those who were never present in our meetings, how would those outsiders know what was discussed within?” Sharad Pawar asked, indirectly dismissing the claims made by the Chief Minister and leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led faction. In doing so, Sharad Pawar effectively rebutted the narrative being advanced by the ruling camp.

Sharad Pawar had earlier stated that discussions on the reunification of the NCP had indeed taken place. He revealed that meetings were held and that an announcement regarding the merger was scheduled for February 12, a statement that has further intensified political speculation.

Sunil Tatkare Calls for Clarity on Merger Terms

Amid these developments, NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday sought clarity from leaders advocating continued participation in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He underlined that without a clear answer to the fundamental question—“which party will merge into which?”—any discussion on reunification was meaningless.

“Clarity on the nature of the merger is essential. Without this, there can be no serious discussion,” Tatkare said, adopting a firm stance on the issue.

Chhagan Bhujbal Flags BJP Consultation Requirement

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that any decision regarding the merger of the two NCP factions could not be taken without consulting the BJP, given the party’s participation in the NDA government. Referring to Fadnavis’s statement that Ajit Pawar had not discussed merger talks with him, Bhujbal said this indicated that no concrete discussions had reached a decisive stage.

“Many people wish that both NCP factions should come together. The Thackerays reunited, so some feel the Pawars should too. However, neither the Chief Minister nor we were informed of any such talks by Ajit Pawar. If such a move is to be made while remaining in the NDA, the BJP must be consulted,” Bhujbal said. He added that senior BJP leaders would also need to be taken into confidence, as the NCP is part of the ruling coalition. “If the intention is to exit the government, that is a different matter altogether,” he remarked.

Sunetra Pawar Visits Karad, Tatkare Demands Air Crash Truth

Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar visited Karad to pay homage at the memorial of former First CM of the state Yashwantrao Chavan and the statue of Venutai Chavan. MP Sunil Tatkare and other senior leaders were present on the occasion. Speaking to the media later, Tatkare reiterated that the truth behind Ajit Pawar’s fatal plane crash must come before the people of Maharashtra.

He said Chief Minister Fadnavis had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, while the Union Civil Aviation Ministry had also initiated its own probe. “It is the firm stand of the NCP that the truth behind the air crash should come out,” Tatkare said.

Maintaining a cautious tone on Sharad Pawar’s remarks regarding reunification, Tatkare said reactions on the merger issue had begun even before Ajit Pawar’s last rites. He reiterated that the NCP, in alliance with the BJP through the NDA, was in power both at the Centre and in the state in the interest of the people. “It is our responsibility to continue with this role. Our ideology, policies and positions are independent, and the people have endorsed our stand in the Assembly elections,” he added.

Congress Accuses NCP of Conspiracy to Stall Merger

Responding to Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s allegation that a conspiracy was being hatched to prevent the merger of the NCP factions, Tatkare launched a counterattack, advising the Congress to first resolve its own internal issues, including the mayoral selection in Chandrapur. He also rejected claims that he and Praful Patel were acting under pressure from the BJP, asserting that the NCP functions independently and that the BJP has never dictated decisions to the party. He emphasised that the NCP follows the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad insisted that merger talks between the rival factions were “2,000 per cent correct.” However, state NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde said the party was currently focused on the upcoming February 7 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that a deliberate conspiracy was being engineered to stall the reunification of the NCP. He claimed that political developments following Ajit Pawar’s death on January 28 had raised serious questions and asserted that merger discussions between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar were at an advanced stage.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Wadettiwar questioned whether political parties required the approval of the ruling party or the Chief Minister to take internal decisions. He lamented that more attention was being paid to merger speculation than to Ajit Pawar’s death, calling it a reflection of declining political ethics in the state. He also alleged that NCP leaders, including Tatkare and Praful Patel, were under pressure to remain in the NDA due to pending allegations against them, and reiterated the demand for an impartial probe into the air crash, citing multiple unanswered questions.

