 Massive Tansa Pipeline Burst In Bhiwandi Disrupts Water Supply To Mumbai And City Areas
A major Tansa pipeline supplying 35 MLD of water to Bhiwandi and parts of Mumbai burst at Temghar on Monday after being accidentally hit during road and bridge construction. Water supply to several key areas will remain suspended on Tuesday as repair work continues.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
A major water pipeline supplying Mumbai and Bhiwandi burst at Temghar (Govind Nagar) in Bhiwandi on Monday, leading to the wastage of millions of litres of water and causing a disruption in water supply across large parts of the city on Tuesday.

Bhiwandi: A major water pipeline supplying Mumbai and Bhiwandi burst at Temghar (Govind Nagar) in Bhiwandi on Monday, leading to the wastage of millions of litres of water and causing a disruption in water supply across large parts of the city on Tuesday.

Tansa Pipeline Supplies 35 MLD of Water

According to Sandeep Patanwar, Executive Engineer of the Water Supply Department, the damaged Tansa pipeline supplies nearly 35 MLD (million litres per day) of water to Bhiwandi. The rupture is expected to impact water distribution not only in Bhiwandi but also in parts of Mumbai.

The incident occurred during ongoing road concretisation and the construction of a small bridge between Tadali and Temghar. While excavation work was underway to build a safety wall, the pipeline was accidentally hit by a poclain machine, causing it to rupture and release a massive volume of water.

article-image

As a result, water supply will remain suspended on Tuesday in several key areas of Bhiwandi, including Kamatghar, Tadali, Padmanagar, Mansarovar, Dhobi Talao, Saudagar Mohalla, Bazaar Peth, and the Thane Road belt.

Emergency Repairs Underway

Officials from the Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s water supply department rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Emergency operations to drain the accumulated water and repair the damaged pipeline have been initiated and are being carried out on a war footing, officials said.

