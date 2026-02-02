Maghi Purnima Draws Lakhs To Malanggad As Devotees, Political Leaders Reignite Focus On Fort’s Religious Identity Dispute

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde |

Kalyan: The historic Malanggad Fort near Kalyan witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the occasion of Maghi Purnima, as lakhs of Hindu and Muslim faithful climbed the hilltop shrine to offer prayers, once again bringing into focus the decades-old religious and political significance of the site.

Dual Faith Practices Continue

On Maghi Purnima, Hindu devotees traditionally visit Malanggad to seek blessings at the samadhi of Machhindranath, while Muslim devotees also throng the fort to pay obeisance at the dargah of Pir Baba. The dual religious practices at the same site have, however, remained a subject of dispute for several decades.

The controversy dates back to 1976, when late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe launched the Malanggad Mukti Movement, asserting the site’s Hindu religious identity. Since then, the movement has continued uninterrupted. This year marks 50 years of the Malanggad Mukti agitation, making the annual Maghi Purnima gathering especially significant.

Carrying forward the tradition started by Anand Dighe, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Malanggad on Monday where he offered prayers at Machhindranath’s samadhi and performed aarti amid tight security.

Shinde Expresses Faith in Judiciary

Speaking to the media, Shinde said that the Malanggad matter is currently sub judice, but expressed confidence that the judiciary would deliver a verdict in favour of devotees. “The faith of millions of devotees will be respected, and justice will prevail,” he said.

As in previous years, thousands of Shiv Sainiks from Kalyan, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Mumbai, along with activists from Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and 16 allied organisations, reached Malanggad in large numbers to mark Maghi Purnima.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena also marked the occasion. Former MP Rajan Vichare, along with senior leaders Gurunath Khot and Kedar Dighe, visited Malanggad, where they offered prayers at Machhindranath’s samadhi and participated in a grand Maha Aarti along with devotees.

Faith Meets Politics Again

The large turnout of devotees and political leaders once again underlined how Malanggad continues to remain a confluence of faith, tradition and political symbolism, even as the final word on its religious identity awaits a judicial decision.

Enduring Spiritual Significance

Shiv Sena UBT Former MP Rajan Vichare

