CBI Launches Multinational Operation CyStrike, Conducts Raids Across 10 States To Bust Global Cyber Fraud Networks

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched multinational Operation CyStrike with authorities of USA, United Kingdom, Kuwait, Ireland and Singapore on Friday last targeting transnational cyber enabled financial crime networks being operated from India and the participating countries. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched multinational Operation CyStrike with authorities of USA, United Kingdom, Kuwait, Ireland and Singapore on Friday last targeting transnational cyber enabled financial crime networks being operated from India and the participating countries. The CBI conducted searches at 35 locations spread across Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana and West Bengal and dismantled transnational cyber enabled financial crime networks being operated by the accused persons targeting the victims from USA, United Kingdom, Kuwait, Ireland, Singapore and India online under pseudonymous identities and defrauding them.

US Victims Targeted From Delhi

"During search operations, CBI busted and dismantled a transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network being operated by the accused persons from New Delhi targeting US victims online. Electronic devices viz. laptops / mobile phones/computer hard disks containing incriminating digital evidence relating to the crime were recovered and seized from the possession of the accused identified as Pfokrehrii Peter," said a CBI official.

Read Also BNCMC Announces 100 Per Cent Interest Waiver On Property Tax Dues For Two Months To Boost Revenue...

"CBI busted another transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network being operated by the accused persons from New Delhi, Ghaziabad and Karnataka under the guise of providing Kuwaiti e-Visas and offer for appointments for working in leading Kuwait companies to Indian nationals for exchange of money. During search operations, CBI recovered and seized electronic devices viz. laptops / mobile phones/computer hard disks containing fake Kuwaiti e-Visas and offers for appointments for working in leading Kuwait companies. Cash amount of Rs. 60 lakh was also recovered from one of the accused persons during search proceedings. A key operative involved in the case Suraj Srivastava has also been arrested.," the official said.

UK, Ireland and Singapore Networks Dismantled

The agency also dismantled another cyber-crime network being operated by the accused persons targeting the victims from the United Kingdom, Ireland and Singapore online and defrauding them. The mule accounts involved in channelizing the proceeds of crime from the foreign victims to the accused persons were identified and taken down, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/