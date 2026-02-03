Raj Thackeray Rules Out MNS Support To BJP In BMC

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray clarified on Monday that his party will not support the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The clarification came after talks in the political circles intensified that MNS could support the BJP for mayoral election in Mumbai.

The talks surfaced prominently after senior Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Rahul Shewale said that MNS' support is welcomed in the Mahayuti, as it did for Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC). "MNS corporators supported us on KDMC, likewise they are welcome in BMC to be part of development of the city," Shewale said speaking with the media on Monday morning.

Shewale was present with the 29 newly-elected Shinde Sena corporators, who had gathered at the BMC headquarters, where Shewale announced that Amey Ghole has been appointed as group leader in the BMC, before leaving for Konkan Bhavan for registration.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray was along with MNS leaders and office bearers held a meeting on Monday. "There has been no discussion about support to BJP. Our meeting was only on how the party performed in the civic elections, what worked for the party and what changes needs to be made," MNS leaders Sandeep Despande said after the meeting.

While leaving from the meeting, Raj Thackeray spoke with the media and clarified that he is not supporting BJP in BMC.

