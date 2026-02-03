Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy Linking Development Funds To Election Symbols

BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane. | X @NiteshNRane

Mumbai: A major political controversy is likely to erupt ahead of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections following a statement made by BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, in which he openly linked the allocation of development funds to electoral symbols.

Public Statement During Campaign in Fonda Zilla Parishad

Addressing a public meeting while campaigning for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate in the Fonda Zilla Parishad constituency of Kankavli, Rane said that development funds would be sanctioned based on the party symbol of the winning candidate. “If I see the lotus or the bow-and-arrow symbol, funds are released immediately. But if by mistake the torch symbol appears, even the existing funds will be reduced,” Rane said, referring to the BJP, Shinde Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively.

Taking his remarks further, the minister claimed that a similar approach was adopted during recent gram panchayat elections. “I had clearly told all sarpanches that they should support us, otherwise they would not receive even one rupee in funds. As a result, all the sarpanches quickly came to our side,” Rane asserted, making a direct admission that has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition.

Admission of Pressure on Sarpanches

Rane also claimed that the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the region were effectively turning out to be one-sided. “People are asking why they should vote for opposition candidates at all. We are fighting this election under the leadership of MP Narayan Rane. The Zilla Parishad has been under his leadership for the past 27 years and will continue to remain so for the next five years as well. Only MP Narayan Rane and the Mahayuti can ensure the district’s development,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT), Rane said his party was not concerned about the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. “There is nothing to worry about the UBT. The remaining candidates are not even visible during campaigning, and some are moving around in hiding. After the elections, they will have to come back to us for funds,” he said, drawing loud reactions from rival parties.

Attack on Shiv Sena (UBT)

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik criticised minister Nitesh Rane over his recent remarks, addressing a press conference on the issue. Naik said that during the previous elections, Rane had repeatedly appealed to voters to elect his party’s candidates, and those candidates did win.

“After getting the desired results, the real question is how much development funding was actually provided,” Naik said. He added that before making such statements, Nitesh Rane should first ensure the release of funds for his own party’s elected representatives. “Even his own representatives are running from pillar to post for funds. He should pay attention to that first,” Naik remarked, taking a sharp dig at the minister.

