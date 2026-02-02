BMC To Spend ₹267 Crores For Resurfacing Uneven Stretches On Highways |

Mumbai: The BMC spend as much as Rs 267 crore for micro surfacing and mastic-layering potholes of uneven stretches and potholes on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), Western Express Highway (WEH), and flyovers on both the highways. “The tender scrutiny is going on for micro surfacing of uneven stretches on both the highways, and tenders are at the approval stage for mastic asphalt filling for potholes/uneven stretches on the flyovers. The work will begin soon,” said additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar.

Notably, this fund and works are apart from the Rs 12,000 crore mega project to concretise the 2121 roads across the metropolis, with an objective to make pothole-free Mumbai.

The decision to resurface pothole-ridden EEH and WEH, and flyovers on it, was taken after widespread public anger last monsoon over bumpy rides on the highways. Following which the BMC took proactive steps this year to prevent a similar crisis in monsoon 2026. Notably, the flyovers on the highways fall under the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC), but following directives of the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC has taken up pothole repairs on the flyovers. The BMC has intervened to fill the craters despite not being responsible for the maintenance of these flyovers.

Apart from this, a separate fund has also been set aside for emergency repairs that may arise during the monsoon season. This expenditure will be made under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner at the ward level, civic officials said.

Cost for resurfacing uneven stretches: -

Express Highway Bridge Mastic-

-WEH: Rs 73.80 Cr

-EEH: Rs 62.5 Cr

Tender at approval stage.

Express Highway Micro surfacing

-WEH: Rs 69 Cr

-EEH: Rs 60.62 Cr

Tender scrutiny going on.

Meanwhile, out of the total 2121 roads to be concretised across Mumbai, 60% work is completed, 19% is in progress and 21% is yet to start. “The engineers and contractors are instructed to complete the work within the given time limit; however, this should not be at the cost of poor quality,” Bangar added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, more than 300 BMC participated in a one-day brainstorming workshop at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay), where completed and ongoing road works were evaluated, and technical and scientific training on planning, implementation and quality control was given.

