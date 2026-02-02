Mumbai Police Achieve 98.5% Detection Rate In Missing Children Cases Registered Last Year

Mumbai Police have intensified efforts to trace missing children and have achieved a detection rate of 98.5 per cent in missing cases registered last year. | Sourced

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have intensified efforts to trace missing children and have achieved a detection rate of 98.5 per cent in missing cases registered last year. According to police data, barring one case from Ghatkopar and one from Shivaji Nagar, all other missing cases have been either detected or traced.

Cases Detected Within a Week

Police clarified that these cases were not solved within 36 hours, but were detected within seven days, between January 28 and February 1. A missing child case registered at Bangur Nagar has also been detected, with the child found in Assam, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

Speaking to FPJ, Chaudhary said that 23 missing cases involving children below the age of five were registered last year, of which only one case remains undetected. He added that in the 16 to 18 age group, children often leave home following disputes or anger with family members. Of the missing cases registered at Ghatkopar police station, both remain undetected, while in Shivaji Nagar, three out of four missing cases have been solved.

Legal Framework for Missing Minors

As per a 2013 Supreme Court ruling, any missing case involving a minor — even if the child has eloped or run away from home — must be registered as a kidnapping case. In most instances, the minor is traced within 24 hours, police said.

