​From Plumbers To Delivery Riders: Gig Workers Unite For Rights At Azad Maidan ​GIPSWU Calls For National Protest Against ‘Forced Labour’ & Arbitrary ID Blocks

Mumbai: Plumbers, electricians, domestic workers, massage and spa workers working for app-based services are expected to join a nationwide protest called by gig workers on Wednesday. Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru Rallies

In Mumbai, workers will gather at Azad Maidan, Maharashtra, in response to a call by the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) to take part in the "Gig Workers Satyagraha". Similar protests will be held at Jantar Mantar Road, New Delhi; Freedom Park, Bengaluru; and Shaheed Smarak, Jaipur.

Allegations of Worker Exploitation

GIPSWU has alleged that gig and platform service workers engaged in sectors such as ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, domestic services, beauty and wellness, logistics, e-commerce, and digital services are facing work-related abuse. This includes low wages, unsafe travel conditions, arbitrary blocking of worker IDs, opaque and unfair rating systems, lack of effective grievance redressal mechanisms, and unilateral changes in work policies without consulting workers.

Key Demands Raised

GIPSWU has demanded minimum wages and a ban on what they called “forced labour” in the gig economy. The workers are seeking compensation for transportation costs, vehicle repairs, licensing expenses, waiting time, and other work-related factors. Other demands include monthly basic minimum financial support for gig workers and a ban on the companies’ practice of blocking workers. GIPSWU said the union will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister listing these demands.

