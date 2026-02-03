Mumbai News: Domestic Help Arrested For Abandoning Newborn In Khar West Residential Complex

Infant Saved By Nirbhaya Squad After Being Left In Garbage Bag In Khar |

Mumbai: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage bag in the refuge room of a residential building in Khar West on January 31. Prompt action by the Nirbhaya squad of Khar Police saved the infant’s life. She was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West, where doctors said her condition is stable.

According to the FIR, police received a call around 10.30am from a resident, Varun Raheja, who reported that a baby had been found between the 14th and 15th floors of the Om Nirman building. On reaching the spot, the police found the child alive and immediately admitted her to hospital for treatment.

Also Watch:

During investigation, police arrested a 20-year-old domestic help, Pramila Tikry, who worked in a flat on the 15th floor. A native of Chhattisgarh, she allegedly delivered the baby around 4am and abandoned her as she was unmarried. The woman was also admitted to hospital due to health complications.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/