High-Stakes Politics Behind Mumbai’s Prestigious Mayoral Post

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up to choose its next first citizen, the race for the mayor’s chair has turned into a high-stakes political showdown. Glamorous and prestigious on the surface, the position is largely ceremonial, yet political parties treat it like a crown, using it to flaunt power and play their strategic game in the country's richest civic body. However, several prominent leaders have upheld the dignity of the office, leaving a lasting impact through effective governance and civic initiatives.

Origins of Mumbai Mayor

In 1872, the Municipal Corporation of Bombay was established with 64 members, giving taxpayers their first voting rights. The Corporation held its inaugural meeting on September 4, 1873. The city’s leadership title evolved over time: from “Chairman” to “President” under the 1882 Act, then to “His Worship the Mayor” in 1931–32. After India gained independence, British-era honorifics were dropped, leaving the simple title “Mayor.” Captain George F. H. Henry served as the first Chairman, while Sir J. B. Boman Behram became the city’s first Mayor.

Mayor Election Process

The Mayor of Mumbai is elected by corporators from the 227 BMC wards and follows a rotational reservation system for categories like Women, SC, ST, OBC, or General, with each term’s category decided by a state-conducted lottery. In reality, the ruling party picks its candidate beforehand, turning the vote into a rubber-stamp exercise. Each five-year term produces two mayors, each serving about two and a half years. Though the Mayor is officially Mumbai's first citizen, the role is largely symbolic, with no real administrative power. Despite its limited authority, the office carries political weight and public visibility—the Mayor represents the city at official events, raises civic issues, and becomes the face of Mumbai’s local government.

Notable Mayoral Legacies

Several Mumbai Mayors have made history by breaking barriers and leaving a lasting legacy. S. K. Patil (1949–1952), former Mayor of Mumbai, later served as a union minister under Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Indira Gandhi, making an important impact on both city and national politics. Manohar Joshi rose from Mayor (1976–1977) to become Maharashtra Chief Minister and later Lok Sabha Speaker. Chhagan Bhujbal (1985–1986, 1990–1991) went on to serve as Deputy Chief Minister. These leaders turned the largely ceremonial post into a launchpad for significant political and civic contributions. Mumbai has experimented with a Mayoral Council in the past. In 1998–99, the undivided Shiv Sena, then in control of the BMC, empowered Mayor Nandu Satam and his council with unprecedented authority. However, the experiment was abruptly ended when the Sena-BJP state government feared the Mayor was becoming too dominant, with reports suggesting that a disgruntled bureaucracy played a key role in its downfall.

Women Leaders Take Charge

Mumbai is now set to get its 77th Mayor, with the mayoral lottery ensuring that the city’s top civic post will be held by a woman this year. Despite its long history, only seven women have served as Mayor. Sulochana Modi was the first woman Mayor of Bombay, holding the post for just over five weeks from February 23 to March 31, 1956. One of the most notable women Mayors, Dr. Shubha Raul (March 10, 2007 – November 30, 2009), is remembered for her eco-friendly initiatives, including the setup of artificial ponds for Ganesh festivals, and for implementing a ban on hookah parlours during her tenure.

