Mumbai BMC Mayoral Race Heats Up, Raj Thackeray's MNS Rejects Alliance Rumours With BJP

The process of selecting the next Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to gain momentum following the formal announcement of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction and BJP group formation in the civic body. While speculation has been rife about possible support from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the BJP mayoral candidate, the MNS has firmly denied any such move.

Seat tally and group registrations

Voting for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections was held on January 15, with counting completed the following day. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena Shinde faction with 29 seats. The Shiv Sena Thackeray group secured 65 seats, while the MNS won six seats.

In the days following the results, parties including the Shiv Sena Thackeray group, MNS, Congress and AIMIM completed the mandatory process of registering their groups with the Konkan Bhavan Commissioner. However, despite enjoying a clear majority, the BJP and Shiv Sena Shinde faction delayed their group registration, triggering political speculation.

Delay due to alliance talks and mourning period

Sources said the delay was largely due to discussions within the alliance on whether to register their groups jointly or separately. The process was further postponed due to the government announcing a period of mourning following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last week.

On Monday, newly elected corporators of the BJP and Shiv Sena Shinde faction met at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. The parties passed resolutions announcing their respective group leaders before proceeding to Konkan Bhavan to complete the group registration process.

MNS clarifies its stand

Amid these developments, rumours surfaced that the MNS may extend support to the BJP in the mayoral election. However, MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar categorically denied the claims.

Speaking to the media, Killedar said no discussion had taken place regarding support to the BJP, adding that no decision of any kind had been made. He alleged that such rumours were being deliberately spread to create a false political narrative and weaken the opposition.

Committee arithmetic fuels speculation

Political observers note that while the BJP and Shiv Sena Shinde alliance has a majority in the general body, the numbers in various statutory committees are expected to be closely contested. This has led to speculation that adjustments may be required, giving rise to talk of possible support from smaller parties.

With the group registrations now nearing completion, the State Election Commission is expected to announce the date for the mayoral election soon. The much awaited contest for Mumbai’s top civic post is likely to take place in the coming days.