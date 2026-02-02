Mumbai Mayor Election Likely On February 11; BJP, Shiv Sena Appoints Group Leaders

Mumbai: The much-awaited election for the post of mayor of Mumbai is likely to take place on Wednesday, February 11. “The election for mayor and deputy mayor is expected on February 11, following which the appointments of chairpersons for the statutory committees will take place within 15 days,” a senior BJP leader said. He said that the mayor of Mumbai will be from the BJP and the deputy mayor will be from the Shinde Sena, adding that the distribution of committees within the Mahayuti is yet to be finalised.

On Monday, more than 15 days after the 2026 BMC elections results were declared, the newly elected 89 corporators from the BJP and 29 corporators from the Shiv Sena (Shinde) registered with the Konkan commissioner at Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai. The Shinde Sena and BJP registered as separate groups, contrary to earlier talks of the Mahayuti parties registering as a single group. The three corporators from NCP could not complete registration due to technical difficulties. The three corporators of NCP will most probably register as an alliance group of Shinde Sena.

Group leaders appointed

Both parties also appointed their group leaders. The Shiv Sena appointed Amey Ghole as its group leader, who is a corporator from Dadar East and a former health committee chairman. While the BJP appointed senior corporator Ganesh Khandkar as its group leader. Khandkar is elected from Dahisar, defeating Sena UBT’s Saurabh Ghosalkar, son of Vinod Ghosalkar.

This completion of the administrative process has made way for the next step i.e mayoral election.

Speaking with the media Ghole said, "The real tribute to late Ajit Pawar will be that all three partners of Mahayuti are together."

Top Contenders

The post for the mayor of Mumbai has been reserved for the General (Women) category, and most likely the BJP will fulfil its 30-year-old dream to install its mayor. From the party, corporators including Alka Kerkar, Rajashree Shirwadkar, Ritu Tawade, Sheetal Gambhir and Tejasvi Ghosalkar have emerged as top contenders.

As per political sources, among the five, Kerkar and Shirwadkar have high chances of being nominated for the mayoral post. Kerkar, a former deputy mayor, is a corporator from Mumbai suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar’s constituency, and holds Shelar’s support. While Shirwadkar is a fiery voice within the party, her husband Rajesh is the general secretary of Mumbai BJP, and is supported by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam.

