Karnataka Revises Urdu-Medium School Hours During Ramzan To Ensure Equal Access And Learning

Bengaluru, Feb 2: The Karnataka government has decided to change the school working hours for Urdu-medium primary, upper primary and high schools across the state during the month of Ramzan in the academic year 2025-26.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said calling the government's move as appeasement of minorities was not right.

The decision applies to all government, aided and unaided Urdu-medium schools and follows a review of existing orders and a representation submitted by the Karnataka State Primary School Education Association (R), Bengaluru, a government circular said.

In its January 30 circular, which became public on Monday, the government noted, "Earlier, through a Standing Order issued on October 31, 2002, Urdu-medium lower primary, higher primary and high schools in the state were permitted to conduct classes only from 8 am to 12.45 pm, and the said Standing Order has been directed to be examined as per rules and necessary action taken."

The government referred to its March 8, 2023, under which an Activity Action Plan for the academic year 2023-24 was implemented for schools following the state syllabus.

As per that circular, an advisory timetable had fixed regular school working hours from 10 am to 4.20 pm for daily academic activities.

However, taking into account the observance of Ramzan and the long-standing special provisions for Urdu-medium institutions, the government examined the matter afresh following a representation dated January 17, 2026, submitted by the association’s president.

Accordingly, the order stated, "In the academic year 2025-26, for all government, aided and unaided Urdu-medium lower primary, higher primary and high schools in the state, the change in school working hours shall be applicable from the date of commencement of the month of Ramzan up to March 20, 2026."

The detailed schedule of the revised school working hours during this period will be followed by all concerned institutions, the order added.

Justifying the move, Parameshwara said these were aimed at bringing Urdu medium children equal to others.

"If somebody is not equal to you in all terms, like SC/ST why do you think a reservation was given to SC/STs in the Constitution from the beginning? Why do you think backward classes are considered in the Constitution itself? These are the people neglected for thousands of years. Don’t you want them to become equal to others and build an equal society?"

He said the change in timing was a little encouragement given by the government in terms of programmes.

"If that is not tolerated, it means you are against people being treated equally," the minister said.

