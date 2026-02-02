'CM Nitish Kumar Govt Committed To Creating One Crore Jobs By 2030,' Says Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | File

Patna, Feb 2: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday asserted that the Nitish Kumar government was committed to creating one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the state in the next five years.

Addressing both Houses of the state legislature on the inaugural day of the month-long budget session, the governor also said that maintaining the rule of law and communal harmony were the top priorities of the government, which strove towards achieving "development with justice".

"The government has so far provided jobs and employment opportunities (rozgar) to 50 lakh youths. By 2030, one crore youths will get jobs and employment opportunities," said the governor.

Notably, the promise of "one crore rozgar" was first made by the ruling NDA in its manifesto for the 2025 assembly polls, which the BJP-led coalition went on to win with a thumping majority.

The governor also said, "maintaining rule of law and communal harmony are also a top priority of the state government. To strengthen law and order machinery, the number of police personnel has been raised to 1.21 lakh, while the number of police stations has reached 10,380. Bihar also has the highest percentage of female police personnel".

He added that in keeping with its motto of "nyay ke saath vikas" (development with justice), the government has been working towards empowerment of women, and the state was now home to 1.40 crore female volunteers enrolled with "Jeevika" self-help groups.

Referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, rolled out just ahead of the assembly polls, the governor said, "Rs 10,000 each was given to women for starting up their own businesses. Those who are able to make good use of the money will get up to Rs two lakh each." Khan also spoke of an "increase in farmers' income in Bihar over the years, and the government's push for health and education by setting up schools, colleges and hospitals across the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)