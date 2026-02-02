 Mathura School Principal Suspended After Allegations Of Asking Students To Offer Namaz, Probe Ordered
A government primary school principal in Mathura was suspended and an inquiry ordered after a complaint alleged he asked students to offer namaz and did not conduct the national anthem. The action followed a complaint by a BJP leader. The Basic Education Department said an inquiry committee has been formed and further steps will depend on its report.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Representational Image | Pixabay

Mathura, Feb 2: A principal of a government primary school in Mathura was suspended and an inquiry initiated against him for allegedly asking students to offer namaz, officials said on Monday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ratan Kirti said a complaint against the headmaster, Jan Mohammad, was received on January 30 from BJP's Naujheel block president Durgesh Chauhan.

According to the complaint, Chauhan claimed that parents of students had approached him alleging that the principal asked students to offer namaz and that the national anthem was not being sung in the school.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Basic Education Department suspended the principal and constituted an inquiry committee, Kirti said.

"The inquiry committee has been directed to submit its report at the earliest. Further action will be taken after the report is received," the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

