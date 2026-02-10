Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Trains From CSMT On The Occasion Of Mahashivratri

Central Railway Announces Special Trains From CSMT On The Occasion Of Mahashivratri | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Sawantwadi Road in Konkan to clear the extra rush of passengers later this month. The services will run on February 14, 19 and 21, 2026.



As per details, special train number 01129 will depart from CSMT at 12.20 am and reach Sawantwadi Road at 12.30 pm the same day. In the return direction, train number 02230 will leave Sawantwadi Road at 5.20 pm and arrive at CSMT at 4.05 am the following day.



According to a Central Railway press release, the special trains will halt at several important stations en route, including Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Bookings for these special services will open on February 10. Tickets will be available at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters across railway stations, as well as through the official IRCTC website and mobile application.



Railway officials said the move is aimed at easing passenger demand on the busy Konkan route during the period.

Western Railway Announces 231 Special Trains During Holi

The Western railways has announced 231 special railways to manage festival rush during holi.

To cater to the increased travel demand, 231 services of Holiday Special Trains have been scheduled so far, and they will be operated to various destinations across the country, with special emphasis on the northern and eastern parts of India, including states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and other key regions, during the period from March 1 to March 22, 2026.

These special services have been planned to provide additional travel options for passengers and to ensure a comfortable and convenient journey during the festive period.

