 Mumbai Local's 'Great Khali': Towering Ticket Collector Wins Hearts, Viral Video Highlights His Kindness
A viral Instagram video shows an unusually tall ticket collector navigating a crowded Mumbai local train, amusing viewers as his head brushes the roof. The clip has crossed 1.6 million views, with commuters sharing heartfelt stories about his kindness and decades-long service. Beyond his height, his polite nature and helpful attitude have won widespread admiration online

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Mumbai’s local trains are more than just a transport system, they are the city’s lifeline. Every day, millions of commuters pack into these coaches, sharing stories, struggles, and fleeting moments that often find their way onto social media. From spontaneous kindness to amusing incidents, local train videos regularly go viral. The latest sensation features a ticket collector whose extraordinary height and gentle demeanor have captured widespread attention.

The video that took Instagram by storm

Shared by Instagram user Avinash Mohite, the now-viral clip shows a remarkably tall ticket collector navigating a crowded compartment while checking tickets. Due to the limited headroom, his head can be seen brushing against the train’s roof near the hanging handles, instantly drawing attention to his towering stature. The humorous caption, “Height itni ki ticket bhi khud salute kare,” added to the video’s charm.

Within a short span, the video crossed 1.6 million views, sparking thousands of likes, comments, and shares. Viewers flooded the comment section with laughter, admiration, and heartfelt stories.

Commuters share personal encounters

What started as a light-hearted clip soon turned into a tribute to the ticket collector’s character. Several Mumbai commuters recognised him and shared their experiences. Many praised his polite behaviour, calm attitude, and willingness to help passengers, especially first-time visitors to the city.

'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
Some commuters recalled seeing him regularly on the Kalyan AC train, while others mentioned interactions dating back decades, highlighting his long-standing service in Mumbai’s suburban railway network. Stories of him guiding lost travellers, assisting elderly passengers, and patiently handling crowded coaches added emotional depth to the viral moment.

More than just his height

While his impressive height made him stand out, it is his kindness that truly resonated with viewers. Many comments focused on his warm personality, respectful conduct, and approachable nature, qualities that commuters say make daily travel a little easier. One user commented, "He is very kind and helpful in nature. Me and my sister have been met him at parel station. We had good conversation with him as am outsider he guided us very kindly as it was my 1st trip in Mumbai . Kudos to his personality"

Another user commented, "Mumbai local madhla great Khali sarkha ahe" (He is like Mumbai local's great Khali)

In a city known for its fast pace and packed public transport, such everyday heroes often go unnoticed. This viral video has offered a rare chance to celebrate those who quietly contribute to smoother journeys.

Mumbai Local's 'Great Khali': Towering Ticket Collector Wins Hearts, Viral Video Highlights His...
