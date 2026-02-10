 'How Big Is Too Big?': Man Brings Banner-Sized Boarding Pass To Airport As Prank, Leaves Staff In Splits - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'How Big Is Too Big?': Man Brings Banner-Sized Boarding Pass To Airport As Prank, Leaves Staff In Splits - Watch Video

'How Big Is Too Big?': Man Brings Banner-Sized Boarding Pass To Airport As Prank, Leaves Staff In Splits - Watch Video

A man named Romel went viral after pranking airport staff with an oversized, blanket-sized boarding pass. The unexpected sight left employees momentarily confused before bursting into laughter. The lighthearted moment quickly spread on social media, with users praising the harmless humour and joking about using the giant pass as a bedsheet, proving small pranks can brighten routine public moments

Ameesha SUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

An ordinary airport check-in turned into a viral sensation after a man pulled off a hilarious prank using an oversized boarding pass. Romel, who shared the moment on Instagram, surprised airport staff by presenting a comically large printout of his ticket, instantly transforming the routine process into a scene of laughter and disbelief.

Blanket-sized boarding pass leaves staff stunned

In the now-viral video, Romel calmly walks up to the counter and dramatically unfolds a massive sheet of paper, nearly the size of a blanket, revealing his boarding pass. The unexpected sight initially leaves the staff puzzled, but within seconds, confusion gives way to smiles, laughter, and curious glances. Some employees lean forward to examine the oversised pass, while others shake their heads in amusement at the playful twist.

A lighthearted break from airport formalities

FPJ Shorts
PAK Vs USA: Babar Azam Smashes 17 From 21-Run Over Against Mumbai-Born Harmeet Singh In ICC T20 WC26 Clash
PAK Vs USA: Babar Azam Smashes 17 From 21-Run Over Against Mumbai-Born Harmeet Singh In ICC T20 WC26 Clash
Mumbai Flower Show 2026: Western Railway Bags 4 Trophies For Floral Displays At BMC Exhibition
Mumbai Flower Show 2026: Western Railway Bags 4 Trophies For Floral Displays At BMC Exhibition
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Robust 6.9% GDP Growth For India In 2026, Highlights Boost From US Trade Deal And Urban-Rural Demand Recovery
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Robust 6.9% GDP Growth For India In 2026, Highlights Boost From US Trade Deal And Urban-Rural Demand Recovery
Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Weekly Bandra Terminus–Okha Special Trains Until End Of March; Check Details
Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Weekly Bandra Terminus–Okha Special Trains Until End Of March; Check Details

As Romel continues to hold up the gigantic boarding pass, the usually serious atmosphere at the airport counter turns cheerful. The prank not only entertains the staff but also spreads joy among nearby passengers, proving that small acts of humour can brighten even the most mundane moments.

Read Also
Video: Russian Figure Skater Performs To Dhurandhar & Other Bollywood Tracks At 2026 Winter...
article-image

Social media reacts with hilarious comments

The clip quickly gained traction online, with viewers flooding the comments section with jokes and praise. One user wrote, “It gets funnier every time I watch it,” while another quipped, “If your flight gets cancelled, you already have a bedsheet.” Another questioned, "how did they let you enter gate with this." Many applauded the harmless nature of the prank and appreciated the good-natured response of the airport staff.

Why such pranks go viral

Light-hearted pranks like these resonate with audiences because they showcase relatable, joyful moments in everyday settings. In an era dominated by stress and fast-paced routines, such spontaneous humour offers a refreshing break, reminding people that laughter can be found in the simplest places.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'How Big Is Too Big?': Man Brings Banner-Sized Boarding Pass To Airport As Prank, Leaves Staff In...
'How Big Is Too Big?': Man Brings Banner-Sized Boarding Pass To Airport As Prank, Leaves Staff In...
Nepali Man’s Thoughtful Post-Game Cleanup At Mumbai's Wankhede Wins The Internet After T20 World...
Nepali Man’s Thoughtful Post-Game Cleanup At Mumbai's Wankhede Wins The Internet After T20 World...
Video: Russian Figure Skater Performs To Dhurandhar & Other Bollywood Tracks At 2026 Winter...
Video: Russian Figure Skater Performs To Dhurandhar & Other Bollywood Tracks At 2026 Winter...
'Desi Ghee Ke Chakkar Me L Lagwa Liye': Netizens React After Australia Return Man Caught Shoplifting...
'Desi Ghee Ke Chakkar Me L Lagwa Liye': Netizens React After Australia Return Man Caught Shoplifting...
'Iska Dimaag Thik Nahi Hai': Specially-Abled Child Denied Access To Swing At Delhi Park; Video...
'Iska Dimaag Thik Nahi Hai': Specially-Abled Child Denied Access To Swing At Delhi Park; Video...