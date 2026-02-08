'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense

An Instagram reel shared by a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru has ignited widespread discussion online about unemployment, financial responsibility, and family support. The video, posted by Nikita, who goes by @social_coded, offers a transparent look into how she manages her monthly expenses after being jobless for seven months.

Honest breakdown of life without a paycheque

Captioned “January expense breakdown in unemployment,” the video shows Nikita openly explaining her finances, including her sources of income and spending habits. She revealed that her monthly survival currently depends on parental support, savings from an emergency fund, and income from LinkedIn consulting work.

“30 years old and 7 months of unemployment… So how am I managing financially? I will be breaking down my January expenses,” she says in the clip, adding that she borrowed ₹30,000 from her mother during the month.

Rent, utilities and daily living costs

Nikita shared that her monthly rent is ₹13,000, followed by essential household expenses such as electricity, gas, water, phone recharge, and Wi-Fi. Her combined food expenses, including groceries and dining out, came to ₹8,402, while transport and other miscellaneous spending stood at ₹4,284.

She also disclosed healthcare-related costs, along with ₹5,000 spent on personal care services like waxing, facials, and massages. Additional expenses included ₹1,398 on shopping and ₹1,331 on movies and social outings.

Despite financial pressure, she invested ₹2,000 in SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans), while admitting regret over spending ₹800 on an astrology app, saying, “You can do the math yourself, this was an expensive month.”

Social media reacts

The video quickly gained traction, prompting thousands of reactions and comments. Many users related to her situation and offered emotional support.

“Same my brother is helping me on this tough times,” wrote one user, reflecting shared struggles during unemployment.

Others suggested alternative income options. One commenter advised, “I suggest starting teaching or online teaching. Lots of online platforms are looking for teachers who can teach online to USA canada, australian students. You will earn more than your previous job.”

Comments

Another viewer expressed curiosity about her freelance work, writing, “Hi, you mentioned LinkedIn consulting and I’d love to hear more about it... I wanted to understand whether LinkedIn consulting is effective in driving real growth and engagement.”

Growing conversation on financial awareness

Nikita’s candid breakdown highlights a larger conversation around financial planning, emergency savings, side incomes, and family support, especially among young professionals facing job instability. As layoffs and hiring slowdowns continue across sectors, such open discussions are resonating with many who are navigating similar challenges.