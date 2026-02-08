 'This Guy Needs A Slap': Indian Man Harasses Foreign Tourists On Goa Beach; Netizens Demand Strict Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'This Guy Needs A Slap': Indian Man Harasses Foreign Tourists On Goa Beach; Netizens Demand Strict Action

'This Guy Needs A Slap': Indian Man Harasses Foreign Tourists On Goa Beach; Netizens Demand Strict Action

A viral video showing an Indian man harassing foreign women on a beach by filming and touching them without consent has sparked widespread outrage online. Netizens condemned the behaviour, raising concerns over tourist safety and public harassment. A similar incident in Goa recently intensified criticism, with users demanding respect, accountability, and stricter action

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing video showing an Indian man harassing foreign women tourists on a public beach has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage online and reigniting concerns over tourist safety and public harassment in India.

Viral video sparks outrage

In the viral clip, the man is seen approaching female foreign tourists without their consent, attempting to click photos and record videos with them. At one point, he can be seen holding a woman’s hand and urging her to spin for the camera, clearly making her uncomfortable. The women appear hesitant, yet the man continues filming, treating the interaction as “content” for social media.

The video has drawn sharp criticism, with many netizens condemning the behaviour as invasive, disrespectful, and alarming.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ₹58-Crore SIES Trust Cheating Case Stuck As FIR Goes Missing, IO Skips Court Notices
Mumbai: ₹58-Crore SIES Trust Cheating Case Stuck As FIR Goes Missing, IO Skips Court Notices
WATCH: PM Modi Witnesses 'Titah Seri Rama', A Traditional Puppet Show On Visit To Malaysia
WATCH: PM Modi Witnesses 'Titah Seri Rama', A Traditional Puppet Show On Visit To Malaysia
'I Was Amazed By Kishore Kumar's Yodelling’: Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz
'I Was Amazed By Kishore Kumar's Yodelling’: Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz
Disha Salian Death Case: Father's Plea For CBI Probe Stuck As Judges Recuse, Hearing Delayed
Disha Salian Death Case: Father's Plea For CBI Probe Stuck As Judges Recuse, Hearing Delayed

Safety of tourists questioned

The incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety of tourists, especially women, in public spaces. Users pointed out that such behaviour damages India’s image globally and deters international visitors.

One user wrote, "Aise logo se aur umeed hi kya ki jaasakti h....parvarish kuch aise hui hogi..." highlighting frustration over societal conditioning and lack of accountability.

Another user who shared the video on X stated, "This is disturbing, not 'fun content.' – A man approaching foreign women on a public beach – Filming without clear consent – Turning strangers into social-media props – Crossing personal and cultural boundaries. Respect is the bare minimum."

Similar incident in Goa

This is not an isolated case. A few days ago, a similar incident occurred in Goa, where a mob of Indian men surrounded a foreign tourist for photos. In that video, the woman looked visibly uncomfortable as she was encircled and filmed, sparking another wave of condemnation online.

Growing call for awareness and action

Social media users are now demanding stricter enforcement of laws against harassment, better public awareness, and responsible content creation. Many stressed that consent is non-negotiable and that public spaces should be safe for everyone, regardless of nationality or gender.

As these incidents continue to surface, the call for cultural sensitivity, respect, and accountability grows louder, underscoring the urgent need for change

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Man Disguised In Burqa Enters Ladies' Coach On Mumbai's Central Railway Local Train;...
Viral Video: Man Disguised In Burqa Enters Ladies' Coach On Mumbai's Central Railway Local Train;...
'Ship Smells Like Poop': Carnival Cruise Passenger's Video Showing White Towel Turn Brown In Seconds...
'Ship Smells Like Poop': Carnival Cruise Passenger's Video Showing White Towel Turn Brown In Seconds...
Viral: Woman's Heartfelt Conversation With Girl Selling Flower At Traffic Signal Melts Internet
Viral: Woman's Heartfelt Conversation With Girl Selling Flower At Traffic Signal Melts Internet
'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND...
'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND...
'IND vs USA Match Also Part Of India-US Trade Deal?' Netizens Mock India Losing Early Wickets In ICC...
'IND vs USA Match Also Part Of India-US Trade Deal?' Netizens Mock India Losing Early Wickets In ICC...