MP News: BJP Leader Publicly Assaults Woman With Stick In Sidhi; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Demands FIR -- VIDEO | X / Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video showing a political leader brutally beating a woman with a stick in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district was widely circulated on social media on Sunday.

It is alleged that BJP leader Santosh Pathak brutally assaulted a woman in the Sihawal Assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The reason behind the assault is not yet known, and no official statement has been issued so far.

Raising voice on the matter, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Jitu Patwari took to his official X handle and strongly criticised the BJP.

VIDEO:

In his social media post, he wrote, “Pradhanmantri Narendra Modi ne kaha tha Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao, lekin yeh kehna bhool gaye ki BJP netaon se hi betiyon ko bachao. Aaj Sidhi mein ek behen ke saath BJP neta ne laathi se berahmi se maarpeet ki….(Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao, but forgot to say that daughters should also be protected from BJP leaders themselves. Today in Sidhi, a woman was brutally beaten with a stick by a BJP leader).”

मोहन बाबू के राज में “लाड़ली बहना” की हक़ीक़त देखिए!



⦿ अराजक सरकार के संरक्षण में मध्यप्रदेश की सिहावल विधानसभा में भाजपा नेता संतोष पाठक सरेआम एक महिला को बर्बरता से पीटते नज़र आ रहे हैं।



⦿ यही है वह भाजपा, जो वोट के लिए मंचों पर बालिकाओं को पूजने का ढोंग करती है, और ज़मीन… pic.twitter.com/4QRr8Ynyw3 — MP Congress (@INCMP) February 8, 2026

He added, “Poore pradesh mein BJP netaon dwara behnon ke saath maarpeet ki ghatnayein badh rahi hain. Satta ke ahankaar mein BJP ke gunde ab pradesh ki behnon par atyachar karne par utar aaye hain ....(Incidents of assault against women by BJP leaders are increasing across the state. Drunk on power, BJP goons have now started targeting the women of the state with acts of violence).”

Ab yahi behnein in BJP netaon ko satta se bahar kar jawab dengi….(Now these very women will respond by kicking these BJP leaders out of power), he concluded."

PCC chief seek immediate FIR

Patwari also addressed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the Home portfolio, stating that ensuring women’s safety is his responsibility and that he has failed to do so.

Patwari demanded immediate registration of an FIR against the accused BJP leader and strict action in the case.