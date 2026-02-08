 MP News: BJP Leader Publicly Assaults Woman With Stick In Sidhi; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Demands FIR -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: BJP Leader Publicly Assaults Woman With Stick In Sidhi; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Demands FIR -- VIDEO

MP News: BJP Leader Publicly Assaults Woman With Stick In Sidhi; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Demands FIR -- VIDEO

A video allegedly showing a BJP leader beating a woman in Sidhi went viral on social media, sparking political outrage. MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari criticised the BJP, alleging rising violence against women by its leaders. He demanded immediate registration of an FIR and strict action, holding Chief Minister Mohan Yadav responsible for ensuring women’s safety in the state.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
MP News: BJP Leader Publicly Assaults Woman With Stick In Sidhi; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Demands FIR -- VIDEO | X / Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video showing a political leader brutally beating a woman with a stick in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district was widely circulated on social media on Sunday. 

It is alleged that BJP leader Santosh Pathak brutally assaulted a woman in the Sihawal Assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The reason behind the assault is not yet known, and no official statement has been issued so far.

Raising voice on the matter, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Jitu Patwari took to his official X handle and strongly criticised the BJP. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense
'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense
India To Welcome Fresh Cheetah Batch From Botswana; Government Announces Major Tiger Policy Overhaul
India To Welcome Fresh Cheetah Batch From Botswana; Government Announces Major Tiger Policy Overhaul

VIDEO:

In his social media post, he wrote, “Pradhanmantri Narendra Modi ne kaha tha Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao, lekin yeh kehna bhool gaye ki BJP netaon se hi betiyon ko bachao. Aaj Sidhi mein ek behen ke saath BJP neta ne laathi se berahmi se maarpeet ki….(Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao, but forgot to say that daughters should also be protected from BJP leaders themselves. Today in Sidhi, a woman was brutally beaten with a stick by a BJP leader).”

He added, “Poore pradesh mein BJP netaon dwara behnon ke saath maarpeet ki ghatnayein badh rahi hain. Satta ke ahankaar mein BJP ke gunde ab pradesh ki behnon par atyachar karne par utar aaye hain ....(Incidents of assault against women by BJP leaders are increasing across the state. Drunk on power, BJP goons have now started targeting the women of the state with acts of violence).”

Ab yahi behnein in BJP netaon ko satta se bahar kar jawab dengi….(Now these very women will respond by kicking these BJP leaders out of power), he concluded."

Read Also
MP News: 'Katta Lagwa Denge...' BJP Leader & Aides Booked After Viral VIDEO Shows Him Brutally...
article-image

PCC chief seek immediate FIR

Patwari also addressed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the Home portfolio, stating that ensuring women’s safety is his responsibility and that he has failed to do so. 

Patwari demanded immediate registration of an FIR against the accused BJP leader and strict action in the case.

Read Also
MP News: Woman Dragged Out Of House, Beaten With Kicks & Sticks Over Long-Standing Dispute With...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Leader Publicly Assaults Woman With Stick In Sidhi; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Demands FIR...
MP News: BJP Leader Publicly Assaults Woman With Stick In Sidhi; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Demands FIR...
Bhopal News: Mining Department Employee Robbed At Knifepoint Inside Her Home, Maid’s Son Arrested
Bhopal News: Mining Department Employee Robbed At Knifepoint Inside Her Home, Maid’s Son Arrested
MP News: Serial Thief Arrested For Stationery Shop Theft In Chhatarpur
MP News: Serial Thief Arrested For Stationery Shop Theft In Chhatarpur
MP News: Couple Run Over By Truck On Narrow Bridge In Betul, Two-Year-Old Daughter Injured
MP News: Couple Run Over By Truck On Narrow Bridge In Betul, Two-Year-Old Daughter Injured
MP News: Intoxicated Men Attack Petrol Pump Employee With Knife After Argument Over Smoking Inside...
MP News: Intoxicated Men Attack Petrol Pump Employee With Knife After Argument Over Smoking Inside...