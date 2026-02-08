MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From February 10 To Ease Crowd

MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From Febrary 10 To Ease Crowd | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration has changed the platforms of 31 trains arriving at and departing from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain Railway Station. The new platform arrangement will come into effect from February 10.

Under the new system, seven trains will now operate from platform number 8, while four trains will arrive and depart from platform number 7.

Railway officials said the decision was taken to reduce congestion at platform number 1 and to ensure better crowd management and smooth movement of passengers.

Railway Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar said the change has been introduced by the Ratlam Division to distribute passenger load evenly across all platforms.

He added that the move would improve station operations and make travel easier, especially for senior citizens, women, children and differently-abled passengers.

However, passengers, especially devotees visiting Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, may face difficulties. Most pilgrims prefer platform number 1 due to its proximity to the main exit and Indore Gate.

With trains shifting to platforms 7 and 8, passengers will now have to walk a long distance carrying luggage to reach platform number 1.

The problem is expected to increase as platforms 7 and 8 do not have lift or escalator facilities on the Nagda end, causing inconvenience to elderly and disabled passengers.

Apart from express and superfast trains, the Railway Administration has also changed the platforms of 12 passenger and MEMU trains at Ujjain station.

Railway officials have advised passengers to check updated platform information before travelling to avoid confusion.