MP News: 6 Holi Special Trains To Operate Between Rani Kamalapati & Rewa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Holi festival, the railway administration will operate two pairs of special trains between Rewa and Rani Kamalapati and one pair between Bhopal and Rewa. Details are as follows:

1. Rewa–Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Weekly Special Train

(One trip in each direction)

Train No. 02192 (Rewa–Rani Kamalapati) will depart from Rewa at 12:30 pm on February 28 and arrive at Rani Kamalapati at 9:15 pm the same day.

Train No. 02191 (Rani Kamalapati–Rewa) will depart from Rani Kamalapati at 10:15 pm on February 28 and arrive at Rewa at 7:30 am the next day.

Stoppages: Satna, Maihar, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina, Vidisha

2. Rewa–Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Bi-Weekly Special Train

(Two trips in each direction)

Train No. 02186 will depart from Rewa at 12:30 pm on March 2 and 3 and arrive at Rani Kamalapati at 9:15 pm the same day.

Train No. 02185 will depart from Rani Kamalapati at 10:15 pm on March 2 and 3 and arrive at Rewa at 7:30 am the following day.

Stoppages: Satna, Maihar, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina, Vidisha

3. Bhopal–Rewa–Bhopal Weekly Special Train

(One trip in each direction)

Train No. 01704 (Bhopal–Rewa) will depart from Bhopal at 10:30 am on March 5 and arrive at Rewa at 8:45 pm the same day.

Train No. 01703 (Rewa–Bhopal) will depart from Rewa at 10:20 pm on March 5 and arrive at Bhopal at 9:05 am the next day.

Stoppages: Satna, Maihar, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina, Vidisha