Madhya Pradesh February 5, 2026, Weather Update: Cool Mornings, Sunny Afternoons; Comfortable Winter Conditions Continue Across State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter is still making its presence felt, especially during the early mornings and late evenings.

Indore and nearby districts are experiencing chilly starts to the day with light to moderate fog and cold winds. Morning temperatures are dipping to around 13–15°C, while afternoons are turning comfortably warm with highs touching 27–29°C.

The contrast between cool mornings and sunny afternoons is clearly noticeable, so layered clothing remains a good choice.

Weather Forecast

The weather across Madhya Pradesh is expected to remain largely stable over the coming days, with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons continuing in most districts. Minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 12–16°C, while daytime highs may range from 25–29°C. Light fog or mist may appear during early morning hours, especially in central and northern parts.

Skies will remain mostly clear, though occasional cloud cover or brief local changes are possible. Overall, no major weather disturbances are expected, making conditions comfortable for daily activities and travel.

In Bhopal, residents are waking up to misty skies and cool air, but the sun breaks through by late morning. Daytime temperatures are staying pleasant near 25–27°C, while nights remain mildly cold around 14–16°C. Visibility may be slightly reduced during early hours due to shallow fog, especially around lakes and open areas.

Moving north toward Gwalior, Chambal and nearby regions, the cold feels a bit sharper. These areas are seeing slightly lower minimum temperatures, sometimes close to 12–13°C, with foggy patches during dawn.

However, afternoons are bright and comfortable, making outdoor activities easier once the sun is up.

Cities in eastern MP like Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa are also following a similar trend — cool mornings, clear skies, and mild afternoons. Some places may witness light cloud cover or brief weather fluctuations over the next few days, but overall conditions remain stable.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is enjoying classic late-winter weather — crisp mornings and comfortable sunshine through the day. Keep warm early on, stay hydrated, and enjoy the pleasant afternoons!