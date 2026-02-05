 Madhya Pradesh February 5, 2026, Weather Update: Cool Mornings, Sunny Afternoons; Comfortable Winter Conditions Continue Across State
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh February 5, 2026, Weather Update: Cool Mornings, Sunny Afternoons; Comfortable Winter Conditions Continue Across State

Madhya Pradesh February 5, 2026, Weather Update: Cool Mornings, Sunny Afternoons; Comfortable Winter Conditions Continue Across State

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing cool, foggy mornings and pleasant sunny afternoons across most cities. Night temperatures remain between 12–16°C, while daytime highs range from 25–29°C. Light mist may reduce visibility early in the day, but conditions clear quickly. Overall, the weather stays stable, dry, and comfortable, offering mild winter days ideal for outdoor activities and travel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter is still making its presence felt, especially during the early mornings and late evenings.

Indore and nearby districts are experiencing chilly starts to the day with light to moderate fog and cold winds. Morning temperatures are dipping to around 13–15°C, while afternoons are turning comfortably warm with highs touching 27–29°C.

The contrast between cool mornings and sunny afternoons is clearly noticeable, so layered clothing remains a good choice.

Weather Forecast

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Proposes Major Revamp Of ‘Fit & Proper’ Rules To Avoid Premature Disqualifications & Align With Global Standards
SEBI Proposes Major Revamp Of ‘Fit & Proper’ Rules To Avoid Premature Disqualifications & Align With Global Standards
Even If This Love Disappears Tonight On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Choo Young-woo & Shin Si-ah's Latest Film
Even If This Love Disappears Tonight On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Choo Young-woo & Shin Si-ah's Latest Film
'Bhaukaal Bade Parde Par': Mirzapur Movie Official Poster & Release Date Announced; Fans React 'Munna Bhaiya Back', Check Full Cast Lineup
'Bhaukaal Bade Parde Par': Mirzapur Movie Official Poster & Release Date Announced; Fans React 'Munna Bhaiya Back', Check Full Cast Lineup
Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy
Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy

The weather across Madhya Pradesh is expected to remain largely stable over the coming days, with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons continuing in most districts. Minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 12–16°C, while daytime highs may range from 25–29°C. Light fog or mist may appear during early morning hours, especially in central and northern parts.

Skies will remain mostly clear, though occasional cloud cover or brief local changes are possible. Overall, no major weather disturbances are expected, making conditions comfortable for daily activities and travel.

In Bhopal, residents are waking up to misty skies and cool air, but the sun breaks through by late morning. Daytime temperatures are staying pleasant near 25–27°C, while nights remain mildly cold around 14–16°C. Visibility may be slightly reduced during early hours due to shallow fog, especially around lakes and open areas.

Read Also
A Red Road? Madhya Pradesh Gets India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road Design — Here’s How It Saves...
article-image

Moving north toward Gwalior, Chambal and nearby regions, the cold feels a bit sharper. These areas are seeing slightly lower minimum temperatures, sometimes close to 12–13°C, with foggy patches during dawn.

However, afternoons are bright and comfortable, making outdoor activities easier once the sun is up.

Read Also
Travel Tales: ‘Ganga Aarti’ In Madhya Pradesh? Watch How Sagar’s Famous Lakha Banjara Lake...
article-image

Cities in eastern MP like Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa are also following a similar trend — cool mornings, clear skies, and mild afternoons. Some places may witness light cloud cover or brief weather fluctuations over the next few days, but overall conditions remain stable.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is enjoying classic late-winter weather — crisp mornings and comfortable sunshine through the day. Keep warm early on, stay hydrated, and enjoy the pleasant afternoons!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh February 5, 2026, Weather Update: Cool Mornings, Sunny Afternoons; Comfortable Winter...
Madhya Pradesh February 5, 2026, Weather Update: Cool Mornings, Sunny Afternoons; Comfortable Winter...
MP News: National Organisational General Secretary BL Santosh Visits Bhopal
MP News: National Organisational General Secretary BL Santosh Visits Bhopal
MP News: 25 IAS Officers From MP To Become Poll Observers Training In Delhi Today
MP News: 25 IAS Officers From MP To Become Poll Observers Training In Delhi Today
Bhopal News: 30 Madhya Pradesh Athletes Shun State For Services, Indian Police For Want Of Jobs
Bhopal News: 30 Madhya Pradesh Athletes Shun State For Services, Indian Police For Want Of Jobs
Bhopal News: 2 Elephants Deployed To Trace Cub Of Electrocuted Tigress
Bhopal News: 2 Elephants Deployed To Trace Cub Of Electrocuted Tigress