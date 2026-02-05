 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Practices Yoga With Swami Ramdev, Urges People To Make It Part Of Daily Routine
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav practiced yoga with Swami Ramdev at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, emphasizing yoga's role in physical and mental well-being. He visited Kanya Gurukul, appreciating its spiritual environment. Yadav urged making yoga a daily habit and discussed tourism and wildlife conservation with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, including plans for cheetah reintroduction.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
X @MeghUpdates

Haridwar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday participated in a yoga session with Yoga guru Swami Ramdev at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar and highlighted the importance of yoga in daily life for physical and mental well-being.

CM Yadav also visited the Kanya Gurukul located on the premises of Patanjali Yogpeeth on the occasion, where he experienced an atmosphere rooted in values, discipline and spiritual practice. He emphasised that it brought a sense of deep peace to his mind.

article-image

"Today, I practised yoga with Yog Guru Swami Ramdev at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Along with this, the atmosphere at the Kanya Gurukul here, filled with Sanskara (values), Sadhna (meditation), and inner strength, brought immense peace to my mind. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has emerged from India's ancient tradition to become a global mass movement," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

He further urged the public to make yoga part of their daily routine and to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

"Let us all make yoga a part of our daily routine and move towards a healthy, balanced, and energetic life," he added in the post.

CM Yadav arrived at the Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar late Wednesday evening and met with Yog guru Ramdev. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all members of the Patanjali family for their warm welcome.

article-image

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Mohan Yadav met with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, in New Delhi and discussed issues related to tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state.

After the meeting with the Union Minister, CM Yadav said that eight additional cheetahs would arrive in Madhya Pradesh from Botswana on February 28 and he held detailed discussions with the Union Minister regarding the required cooperation and arrangements for the cheetah reintroduction program.

