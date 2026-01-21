Madhya Pradesh January 21, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Nights, Mild Days Across State: Afternoon Relief In Bhopal, Indore & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing typical winter weather, with cold mornings and nights continuing across most parts of the state.

While daytime temperatures are slowly rising in some regions, the cold has not completely gone away. People are still feeling the chill, especially during early morning and late night hours.

Weather Forecast :

According to the weather forecast, there will be a slight increase in day temperatures over the next few days. This may bring some relief from the harsh cold felt earlier this month. However, night temperatures are expected to remain low, and cold winds may continue in many districts.

Conditions in Major Cities:

The maximum temperature in Bhopal is hovering around 27–28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remains near 14–15 degrees. Mornings are cold, but afternoons are pleasant.

Indore is seeing similar conditions. A small rise of 1–2 degrees compared to previous days, around 25–26 degrees Celsius.

Cold conditions are more noticeable in Gwalior. Minimum temperatures are close to 10–12 degrees Celsius. Fog is also being reported in nearby areas, affecting visibility in the morning.

Jabalpur and eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh are experiencing cool nights and mild days. The daytime temperature is around 24–26 degrees Celsius.

Relief or No Relief?

Nights remain cold but, there is partial relief during the day due to rising temperatures. Overall, winter conditions are still active in the state, and full relief from cold is not expected immediately.

Advice for People:

Residents are advised to wear warm clothes, especially during mornings and nights. Elderly people and children should take extra care as cold-related illnesses are common during this season. People traveling early in the morning should be cautious due to fog in some areas.

The weather is expected to remain stable for now, with no major rainfall forecast.