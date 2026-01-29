Madhya Pradesh January 29, 2026, Weather Update: Foggy Mornings Return After Rain; No Quick Relief In Sight

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh have changed after rain in many districts. Cloudy skies, cold winds, and foggy mornings are being seen across the state.

After the rain, both day and night temperatures have shown a clear change in several cities.

According to the weather forecast, some parts of Madhya Pradesh may see light rain and clouds for the next 24 to 48 hours. Cold winds are likely to continue, especially during the night. Because of this, temperatures may drop further in some areas.

After rainfall, day temperatures fell by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in many cities. In Bhopal, the maximum temperature dropped to around 22 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature stayed close to 11 degrees Celsius. People felt a sharp chill in the morning and evening hours.

The day temperature in Indore came down to nearly 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was around 12 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover kept the sun weak, making the day feel cooler than usual.

Gwalior and Ujjain also saw a fall in temperature. The maximum temperature in these cities remained between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures dropped to about 10 to 12 degrees Celsius after rain.

Light rain and cold winds brought the maximum temperature down to around 23 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur, while the minimum temperature fell to nearly 9 degrees Celsius. Fog was seen in the early morning, causing slow traffic movement.

Hill station Pachmarhi remained the coldest place in the state. The night temperature there fell to around 6 degrees Celsius, while the daytime temperature stayed near 18 degrees Celsius.

In some eastern districts like Rewa and Sidhi, the day temperature stayed close to 24 degrees Celsius, but the night temperature dropped to 9 to 10 degrees Celsius after rainfall.

After the rain, the air felt fresh, but roads became wet and slippery. Morning fog reduced visibility on highways and city roads. Bus and train services were slightly affected in some areas.

The weather department has advised people to remain careful, as cold conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. Citizens are asked to wear warm clothes, drive carefully in fog, and take care of children and elderly people.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing cool days, colder nights, and changing winter weather, showing that the cold season is still active in the state.