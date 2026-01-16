Bright Interiors, Cool Murals-- Here's How Gen-Z Is Upgrading Boring Post Office Design To Match Their Vibe... And, Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Approves It All

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For decades, government offices in India carried a fixed image — old furniture, dull walls, long queues and a work culture seen as slow and rigid.

Many believed that the younger generation no longer wanted to be part of such systems. But Gen Z is proving this belief wrong — not by avoiding government jobs, but by changing them from inside.

A strong example of this shift is visible in the changing face of India Post.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently shared images of the newly redesigned India Post office at the IIM Ahmedabad campus, calling it another “Gen Z upgrade”.

Check out his X post below :

Another campus, another Gen Z upgrade…N-Gen @IndiaPostOffice is officially on a roll.



This time at the iconic IIM, Ahmedabad campus, where modern design, smart services, and a student-friendly experience come together to redefine how India Post serves the next generation.

His X post highlighted how modern design, smart services and a student-friendly approach are coming together to redefine how India Post offices can connect with the next generation.

This is not this one change. Earlier, Scindia had posted pictures of a Gen Z-designed India Post office at CMS College, Kottayam in Kerala.

This space blends creativity and tradition, and shows how modern thinking can exist without losing cultural roots.

When Gen Z design their own @IndiaPostOffice in the 'City of Letters', this is how it turns out…refreshing, creative & rooted in tradition.



The Gen Z extension counter in Kerala's CMS College, Kottayam brings together creativity, sustainability & modern service delivery

What is different in Gen Z design?

Bright interiors, thoughtful artwork, comfortable seating and a warm atmosphere made the post office feel less like a government counter and more like a place people actually want to visit and would love to work at the same time.

The newly designed post offices look nothing like the old ones people grew up seeing. Instead of faded walls and closed counters, these spaces now feature colorful murals, open layouts, creative corners, indoor plants, modern lighting and tech-enabled services.

The environment reflects the thinking of young professionals who believe that how a place looks also shapes how work happens.

Is this shift important?

What makes this shift important is the mindset behind it. Today’s youth are not “settling” for government jobs, nor are they rejecting them. They are choosing to work and improve at the same time, not just going with the flow.

What about the older generation?

As the work in a post office is majorly about public dealing, so it becomes easy to get irritated in a bit of time but, this transformation also benefits the older generation working in these spaces.

As, a better environment encourages better interaction, fresh energy and smoother service delivery.

As the saying goes, “Parivartan hi sansaar ka niyam hai.”

And India Post’s Gen Z makeover clearly proves that today’s youth are not turning away from the system.

Instead, stepping in to improve them — proving that real progress comes not from avoiding responsibility, but from unlearning and relearning.