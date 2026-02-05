MP News: 40-Year-Old Stabbed Over Petty Dispute During DJ Night In Jabalpur, Dies | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding celebration turned deadly in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district when a minor scuffle during DJ dance led to stabbing and death of a man, as reported on Thursday.

The incident took place late at night during a wedding procession in Mada village under the Patan police station area.

According to information, the victim was identified as 40-year-old Sunil Ahirwar. He was attacked with knives by unknown persons after an argument broke out while people were dancing to DJ music.

He was seriously injured and later died during treatment at the hospital.

Sunil Ahirwar was a resident of Gaur Hinotia village under the Barela police station area in Jabalpur. He had come to Mada village with his brother-in-law to attend a relative’s wedding.

During the DJ dance, a small push led to an argument, which soon turned violent. Some youths allegedly took Sunil aside and stabbed him repeatedly. Doctors later found more than 20 stab wounds on his body.

After the attack, the accused threw Sunil on the roadside and fled from the spot. Panic spread at the wedding venue, the DJ music was stopped, and people ran in different directions.

Sunil was rushed to Patan hospital by ambulance and later referred to Jabalpur Medical College due to his critical condition, where he died.

Sunil’s brother, Santosh Kumar, said his brother was attacked 15 to 20 times with a knife during the scuffle. He demanded strict action against the accused and justice for his brother.

After receiving information, Patan police reached the spot and started an investigation. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said the initial investigation suggests the dispute started during DJ dancing.

Police are questioning witnesses and assured that the accused will be identified and arrested soon.