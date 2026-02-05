 MP News: Two UP Youths Die After Falling From Moving Train Near Dabra Railway Yard, Probe Underway
Two youths from Uttar Pradesh died after reportedly falling from the GT Express near Anantpeth railway yard, close to Dabra in Madhya Pradesh. The victims, travelling in a general coach for work, were found near the tracks. Their friends alerted authorities. Police identified them through a mobile phone and have started an investigation to determine the cause.

Updated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two young men died after falling from a moving train in Gwalior on Thursday.

The incident took place near Anantpeth railway yard close to Dabra in Madhya Pradesh.

The accident happened around 10 kilometres from Dabra railway station, leaving both victims dead on the spot.

According to information, the deceased were residents of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. They were identified as Arwaz Ali, son of Kaushar Ali, and Mohammad Ayan, son of Maqsood. Both were travelling on Train No. 12615 GT Express.

They were returning from Mumbai and heading from Nagpur to Delhi.

After receiving information, GRP outpost in-charge Sahab Singh Gurjar and his team reached the spot. The bodies were found lying near the railway tracks in a badly injured condition. Police suspect that the two may have fallen from the running train.

A mobile phone found at the spot was still working. Using the phone, police contacted the families and confirmed their identities. The family members later reached Dabra and started the process for post-mortem.

Reports said both youths worked as labourers and were travelling to Delhi for work. They were sitting in the general coach of the train.

Their three friends, who were also travelling with them, informed the railway helpline after the incident. Police then reached the location and took custody of the bodies.

Railway police have registered a case and started an investigation. They are trying to find out whether the incident was an accident, suicide, or caused by some other reason. Friends travelling with them are also being questioned.

Police said further investigation is underway. Officers are collecting statements from the youths’ friends and checking train details to understand exactly how the incident happened and whether any negligence or other factors were involved.

