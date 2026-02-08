 MP News: Serial Thief Arrested For Stationery Shop Theft In Chhatarpur
Chhatarpur police arrested a serial thief for stealing cash from a stationery shop and leaving a provocative note to mislead people and police. The crime was captured on CCTV. The accused, Akhilesh Lodhi from Damoh, is linked to over nine theft cases across four districts. Stolen cash was recovered, and he was sent to jail.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
MP News: Serial Thief Arrested For Stationery Shop Theft In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Lines police in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district have arrested a notorious thief in connection with a theft at a stationery shop on Satai Road in January. 

The accused had broken into the shop owned by Nitin Dubey and stole cash. After the theft, he left behind a notebook with provocative messages to mislead the public and police.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage helped police identify the accused. 

After scanning CCTV footage from the area, police conducted raids at several locations, including the Bada Malhara police station area in Damoh district.

The accused has been identified as Akhilesh Lodhi, son of Murat Singh, a resident of Imlidol Barah village under Tendukheda police station in Damoh district. Police recovered the stolen cash from his possession.

MP News: Two Sisters, Including 17-Year-Old, Allegedly Raped By Cousin And Friend In Gwalior
During questioning, the accused confessed that he broke the lock and shutter to commit the theft and deliberately wrote provocative messages to create confusion.

Police said the accused is involved in more than nine theft cases registered in Jabalpur, Damoh, Panna and Narsinghpur districts. He was produced before a court and sent to jail.

The arrest was made under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle and City Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Soni. The operation was led by Civil Lines police station in-charge Satish Singh along with other police personnel.

MP News: Intoxicated Men Attack Petrol Pump Employee With Knife After Argument Over Smoking Inside...
