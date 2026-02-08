Bhopal News: Artworks Inspired By Janma Kundali At Alliance Française | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The artworks by Nitesh Panchal showcased at Alliance Française de Bhopal exploring the relationship between cosmic systems and individual perception. He uses human emotions to depict the pictoriality of the stars.

It was part of a solo show, Udbhav, which began on Saturday. The exhibition presented Panchal’s recent work inspired by Janma Kundali, the astrological birth chart used in Indian astrology.

In these works, Janma Kundali is not approached as a predictive or deterministic tool but as a symbolic framework - a record of a specific moment in time when planetary positions align in a unique configuration. Panchal interprets this alignment as a reflection of circumstance, energy, and spatial order rather than fate.

Born in Ujjain, Nitesh’s artistic practice is deeply informed by an environment shaped by mythology, ritual, and astrological belief systems. Growing up in a city where cosmic cycles and planetary movements are woven into everyday consciousness, he draws upon these influences to construct a visual language that bridges tradition and contemporary painting.

The exhibition marks an important exploration in Nitesh’s ongoing practice, offering a contemporary interpretation of ancient astrological concepts through painting.