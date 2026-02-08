Bhopal News: Over 1500 BMC Properties Caught In Red Tape Over Old Land Records | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 1,540 properties of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) including shops, plots and flats are stuck for allotments and ownership transfers as the corporation itself is struggling to correct land records dating back up to 1959.

For nearly two years, the BMC has been pursuing Bhopal district administration to update ownership entries but more than two dozen files remain pending without final orders.

The dispute revolves around old revenue records where land ownership is still listed under Municipal Board, Nazul or the Government of Madhya Pradesh instead of the present-day Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Many of these land parcels are already developed and linked to major civic initiatives such as Housing for All, shopping complexes, residential flats and commercial establishments.

Despite construction being completed on the ground, the land has not been legally transferred in the Corporation s name, creating administrative hurdles and potential legal complications.

Files stuck at collectorate

According to BMC officials, over 24 files submitted by the corporation are pending at the collectorate for record correction and ownership entry. Corporation officials allege that their applications are buried under a backlog of thousands of cases with no indication of when they will be taken up. Ironically, civic body officials claim they are facing the same delays as ordinary citizens, with repeated visits to collector s office yielding no concrete results.

Repeated rounds, no resolution

BMC officers say they are forced to make frequent trips to collectorate only to return without progress. The lack of priority for a key civic body has raised questions about the efficiency and responsiveness of the administrative system. Observers note that if BMC is unable to get its own records corrected, the difficulties faced by common citizens are easy to imagine.

Key properties affected

Several prominent locations are awaiting record correction. They include Fatehgarh, Laxmi Talkies area, Nadra Bus Stand, Bal Vihar Ground, Jumearati Post Office, New Market chabutras, TT Nagar and Gandhi Nagar police station areas, Kokta Transport Nagar, Nilbad Shopping Complex, Abbas Nagar, Shahjahanabad, Kolar, Katara Hills, and Rusalli village, among others.

District administration confirmed that a few days ago a formal letter was issued by the city circle tehsildar, sought record entry in some cases, but final approvals are still pending.

Quote

"The matter has not come to my attention. It will be reviewed on Monday so that appropriate action can be taken."

-Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, Bhopal district collector