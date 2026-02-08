 Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam

Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam

The accused gained his trust and, in the name of online trading, got a separate account opened for investments through an app. Mohgaonkar transferred money in installments while investing a total sum of Rs 72 lakh. Mohgaonkar filed a complaint through an e-FIR with the cyber police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters duped a retired coal mines official of Rs 72 lakh on the pretext of offering high returns on investment in online share trading.

Habibganj police have registered a named FIR against two accused who introduced themselves to the victim as Manik and Siya Verma.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 364 BAMS Seats Vacant In MP, Supreme Court Refuses To Lower Cut-Off
article-image

According to reports, the victim Abhay Sharad Mohgaonkar (72), a resident of Arera Colony and a retired coal mines official of Chhattisgarh, received a phone call a few months ago from individuals posing as trading experts.

They claimed that if he invested through a platform suggested by them, he would earn profits several times higher than regular market returns.

FPJ Shorts
Historic Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony
Historic Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony
Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run
Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run
Mananchaya Sawangkaew Reigns Supreme At The 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125k Series
Mananchaya Sawangkaew Reigns Supreme At The 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125k Series
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near Vidyavihar
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near Vidyavihar

The accused gained his trust and in the name of online trading, got a separate account opened for investments through an App. Mohgaonkar transferred money in instalments while investing a total sum of Rs 72 lakh.

Mohgaonkar filed a complaint through an e-FIR with the cyber police. After preliminary verification of transactions and fraud elements by cyber cell, the case diary was transferred to Habibganj police station.

Police have now formally registered a case of cheating against Manik and Siya Verma. Police officials said bank statements and technical evidence linked to the accused persons mobile numbers were being collected.

Inflated profits shown to victim

The mobile app or dummy trading account provided to the victim showed his invested amount along with inflated profits growing into crores of rupees. Convinced that he had earned massive returns, Mohgaonkar tried to withdraw the funds.

However, the accused stalled the withdrawal requests, claiming that his portfolio had not yet reached the required target.

They told him the full amount could only be withdrawn once a specified investment benchmark was achieved. After repeated failed attempts to recover his money, the victim realised that he had been cheated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Bhopal News: 364 BAMS Seats Vacant In MP, Supreme Court Refuses To Lower Cut-Off
Bhopal News: 364 BAMS Seats Vacant In MP, Supreme Court Refuses To Lower Cut-Off
MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From February 10 To Ease Crowd
MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From February 10 To Ease Crowd
MP News: Drug Peddler Arrested With 28 Grams Of Smack Worth ₹5.60 Lakh In Shivpuri
MP News: Drug Peddler Arrested With 28 Grams Of Smack Worth ₹5.60 Lakh In Shivpuri
MP News: Fake Sadhus Accused Of Hypnotising Residents, Cheat Head Constable’s Wife Of ₹7.5k In...
MP News: Fake Sadhus Accused Of Hypnotising Residents, Cheat Head Constable’s Wife Of ₹7.5k In...